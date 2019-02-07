The Grammys are fast approaching and that means it’ll soon be time to catch your first glimpse of BTS at a U.S.-based event this year! The guys will be making K-Pop history by presenting an award during the ceremony. Needless to say, you definitely don’t want to miss out on their Grammys debut. Since all the big stars arrive on the red carpet for the Grammys, it’s important for you to know where you can watch. So, I’ve done some digging to find out how to stream the 2019 Grammys red carpet. Thankfully, you’ll have a few options to choose from when the Grammys air on Sunday, Feb. 10.

During the live show, you can expect to see all your faves, including BTS. While BTS may not be performing, they’ll be among some of the music industry’s most beloved artists. Think Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Post Malone, and even legends like Diana Ross. Basically, BTS will be in very good company, so you absolutely need to watch the show. Here’s how you can stream it live:

Grammy.com

Grammy.com will have a livestream of the red carpet dree to watch starting at 5 p.m. ET. The website, which is home to all things Grammys, will give you an insider’s look at what it’s like to be live on the red carpet. And hopefully, you’ll catch a glimpse of BTS as you watch!

E! News

E! News will be hosting a second red carpet livestream starting at 6 p.m. ET. If you have a cable TV login, you can watch the live stream on their website at eonline.com.

Now, if you don’t have a cable account and a login to go with it, you can try your luck on YouTube TV which will give you access to E!. You can actually sign up for a 7-day free trial or become a member for $40 a month. Either way, you’ll get to see the red carpet live stream and share in the excitement of BTS’ Grammys debut.

CBS

At 7 p.m. ET, CBS will begin its own Grammys red carpet livestream. Like E! News, you’ll have to use a cable login to get access to the live stream. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of CBS All Access. And if you think it’s worth it to get a full subscription, you’ll be shelling out $5.99 per month for a limited-commercial membership. Now, if you don’t want to do the free trial of CBS All Access, then you might want to try YouTube TV, which also gives you access to CBS.

Whichever live stream you choose, you’ll get to see all the best of what the Grammys red carpet has to offer. BTS will be there and so will a slew of other artists. Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes, and so many more are expected to be there. So, be sure to tune in on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.