Here's How To Stream Nicki Minaj's 'Queen' Album So Your Ears Can Be Blessed By Her Majesty

Nicki Minaj's new album Queen has made its debut. Totalling a whopping 19 tracks and 7 glorious collaborations, here's how to stream Nicki Minaj's Queen album.

Minaj took to Instagram in the early hours of Friday, August 10 to show off the tracklist to her fans.

Ganja Burns Majesty (feat. Eminem & Labrinth) Barbie Dreams Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne) Hard White Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) Thought I Knew You (feat. The Weeknd) Run & Hide Chun Swae (fy. Swae Lee) Chun-Li LLC Good Form Nip Tuck 2 Lit 2 Late Interlude Come See About Me Sir (feat. Future) Miami Coco Chanel (feat. Foxy Brown) Inspirations Outro

So where exactly should you go to listen to all of these songs? There are a few different streaming platforms that you can use to get your Nicki fix, so let's go over all of your options, shall we?

Apple Music

If you have an Apple Music account, you're in luck! Queen is available for your listening pleasure. If you don't have an Apple Music account, fret not. You can sign up for a free trial and access the album (and all of the other tunes on Apple Music) totally gratis.

Spotify

Good old Spotify has got your back, people, and Queen is ready for you there, too. The cool thing about Spotify is that your listening experience has limited ads, but if you sign up for their Premium account, you'll get zero interruptions. And, just like Apple Music, you can get yourself a free trial, which is a win-win situation:

Tidal

Are you the hip and cool person in your group? If you are, then chances are that you have a Tidal account. And guess what? You can head over to listen to Queen there as well. Just like all of the other streaming services listed here, you’ll need an account if you want to listen to Queen so, make sure you sign up for Tidal’s 30-day free trial:

