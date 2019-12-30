BTS has one final performance left for 2019, and it will air live on television minutes before the new year begins as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020. The BTS ARMY is more than happy the group will be capping off a year of mind-blowing performances in NYC. If you're one of those fans trying to find how to stream the 2020 New Year's Rockin' Eve to watch BTS' historic performance, you came to the right place.

BTS performed on the 2018 New Year's Rockin' Eve, but it was pre-recorded in Hollywood, so you can imagine how excited fans are to see BTS as part of the Times Square lineup, since it's where all the live action goes down. Post Malone, Sam Hunt, and Alanis Morissette with the cast of Broadway’s "Jagged Little Pill" are part of the NYC lineup, too, so fans can enjoy a night of amazing performances by a number of artists.

The Rockin' Eve event will be a special night already, but the BTS ARMY thinks BTS could even announce their 2020 comeback that night. The group has been teasing their next album for a while, so the Rockin' Eve event would be a perfect time to make their huge announcement. Whether that actually happens or not, fans will watch anyway since BTS' performances are always nothing short of amazing.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, fans can watch the event go down in many ways, so no matter where you are on New Year's Eve, you can watch BTS' performance.

The most obvious way you can watch the event is live on television. It will air on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also stream ABC live with Hulu, AT&T TV NOW, YouTube TV, the official ABC website, and the ABC app. According to the Times Square website, BTS' performance will air from 10:38 to 10:46 p.m. ET and they'll perform a "medley of their hit songs on the Countdown Stage," so you definitely don't want to miss out.

Ever since BTS was added to the Rockin' Eve lineup on Dec. 17, the BTS ARMY has been sharing ideas for songs BTS could possible sing. With BTS performing a "medley" of their biggest hits, it can really be anything since they have a lot of good songs.

No matter what, fans will still begin 2020 with a an epic BTS performance and that sounds like a win to me.