Due to the ongoing coronavirus, you may be opting out on your usual holiday gatherings this year. Thankfully, there's a way you can still show your appreciation to your loved ones from afar. DoorDash's new feature called Gifting allows you to send your friends and family a holiday treat via delivery. Here's how to send gifts on DoorDash to celebrate the holidays no matter where you are.

DoorDash unveiled Gifting on Nov. 19. The feature is available across the country on DoorDash and Caviar for iOS and web, and is coming soon for Android. Through Gifting, you can send a unique holiday present from a wide selection of treats, with everything from desserts to savory meals. There are thousands of restaurants across the country available for order through Gifting, including Baskin Robbins, See’s Candies, Krispy Kreme, and Chipotle.

If you're ready to send a tasty gift to a loved one, head to your DoorDash or Caviar app and enter the address of the person you'd like to send a present to. At the top of the homepage, you'll see a banner that instructs you on how to use the gifting option. From there, you can tap Browse to see the options from the stores you can order from. Once you're satisfied with your gift, head to the checkout page, tap "send as a gift," and add the recipient's contact info. You'll be able to add an animated e-card with a personalized message to go along with your gift.

Courtesy of DoorDash

Once you've confirmed your order, you'll want to share your gift link with the recipient so that they know their present is being delivered. They'll be able to see your virtual message and keep tabs on the gift delivery through the link.

If you receive an order through DoorDash, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for receiving deliveries as of Sept. 11. They include throwing away the to-go packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you meet your delivery person.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.