The launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Buds Live on Thursday, Aug. 6 showed the company's newest earbuds boast a number of comparable features to Apple's AirPods Pro in addition to a significantly more wallet-friendly price tag. If you're an iOS user, you can still use the Buds Live like any wireless headphones and tap into most of the cool features the devices have to offer with just a few steps. Here's how to pair Galaxy Buds with an iPhone and start tuning in.

With Active Noise Cancellation which you can toggle on and off, water-resistant coating, a new ergonomic design with two different wing tip sizes, and long battery life, it's not surprising the Galaxy Buds Live has caught the attention of audiophiles since its release. Plus, the fact that it rings in at $169.99 versus its Apple competitor, the $249 AirPods Pro, makes it even more likely to sway iOS users to try out the new buds.

While AirPods and Galaxy Buds tend to work more seamlessly with devices from the same family and there's a chance you won't be able to access all the capabilities you could if you had a Samsung, you can still enjoy an immersive and high-quality audio experience when pairing your new Buds with an iPhone.

Keep in mind that while you won't be able use the "connect" option on the Galaxy Buds' charging case in this situation, you'll be able to pair your new wireless earbuds by using Bluetooth. To get started, head to your iPhone's Settings menu and scroll down until you see Bluetooth. Once you open your Galaxy Buds' charging case, the device will show up as an option to pair with your iPhone. Once you select the Buds, your devices will get paired and you'll be able to start tuning in to your favorite playlists, podcasts, movies, and more, while taking advantage of the Buds Live's new Active Noise Cancellation feature, voice pickup unit for better calls, and enhanced audio. Once you're connected you can access different settings in the Samsung wearables app.

Courtesy of Samsung

While previous Samsung earbuds models solely only allow voice commands with the company's virtual assistant Bixby, the Galaxy Buds Live make it easier for iPhone users to sync up with the earbuds and easily control what's playing on their devices by rolling out an option to use the iOS assistant, Siri. Unfortunately, one of the features iOS users won't be able to access is Gaming Mode, which makes it easier to play games while reducing audio latency.

The Galaxy Buds Live are currently retailing at Samsung.com, so it's worthwhile for Android and iOS users alike to check out their similarities and compare the two devices if you're in the market for some new earbuds.