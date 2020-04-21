With most of the country practicing social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, more people are turning to online delivery to get their favorite meals. To make it easier to support local businesses you love, Instagram launched a convenient new feature for users to place food orders, purchase gift cards, and donate to fundraisers. Here's how to order food delivery on Instagram for a quick bite at home.

Instagram unveiled the new gift cards and food orders for delivery and takeout feature on Wednesday, April 15, in the United States and Canada. The feature will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks, along with fundraisers, which will be available soon.

If you'd like to place an order on Instagram's food delivery feature, one of the easiest ways is to head to the profile for the business you'd like to order from. From there, you'll see the gift card and food order buttons above your feed next to messages. Once you tap either gift card or food order, you'll be able to make a purchase for delivery or pick-up (if it's available) through the partner's site. If you tap fundraisers, you'll be directed to a personal fundraiser on Facebook created by business owners or their supporters.

Another way you can make purchases on Instagram is by tapping the gift card, food order, and fundraiser stickers you see on shared on business' Stories. You can also re-share the stickers in your own Stories if you'd like to help promote your favorite businesses to all your followers.

It might not be the same as dining in, but at least you can still get your go-to dishes to spice up your weeknight dinners. There's a good chance you're spending a lot of time on IG during quarantine anyway, so take a moment to support your fave restaurant with a few clicks of a button.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.