If you've seen TikTok videos with questions, you may be wondering where the option is. Similar to Instagram Stories' poll option, TikTok lets you post a "yes or no" question to get interactive responses from your followers. While the feature isn't new, it's easy to miss if you don't know where to look. Here's how to make a TikTok poll to upgrade your videos.

One of the fun things about social media is engaging with your followers, and one of the easiest ways to do that is to create a poll. Whether you're new to using TikTok or you're a seasoned user, you may not find the poll option right away. Unlike Instagram Stories' Create Mode, which puts the polls and other interactive features like Top 5 in one spot, you'll have to upload something before you can find the poll option on TikTok. If you've never used the feature, here's how to find it.

How to make a TikTok Poll

Open the app and create or upload a video. Finish editing the video and tap "Next." Select the sticker option (smiley face icon). The Poll sticker should be near the top. Tap to select it. Now, type your question. When you're finished, hit "Done" in the top-right corner. Add your caption and tags and tap "Publish."

Once you've uploaded your poll, anyone who sees your video will be able to answer yes or no to the question you asked.

The polls feature became available on TikTok in 2019.

Other interactive features on TikTok include interactive filters and games. To find those, you'll need to open TikTok, go to the "Effects" tab to the left of the record button, and scroll to the "Interactive" tab.

Similar to a poll, the games let you take quizzes, play fun games, or use an AR Predictor filter like "Which Animal Are You?" You can share your results with your followers by uploading the video after you've completed the activity. Once you start playing or using the effect, it will automatically record the video.

Try creating a poll on TikTok next time you log in to get answers to basically anything.