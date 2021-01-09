If you've craving a Chipotle burrito at home, you can easily recreate your favorite order at home with some simple recipes. After all, Chipotle has released its recipes for its main sides, which means you can whip up your favorite bowl in your own kitchen. Here's how to make a Chipotle burrito at home that will taste exactly like your go-to menu item at the chain.

Chipotle unveiled a few of its official recipes on social media throughout 2020, giving fans the opportunity to prepare their popular sides at home. You'll be able to make the chain's signature cilantro and lime rice, corn salsa, and guac. To finish off your burrito bowl, you can use a copycat Chipotle chicken recipe that'll taste almost the same as the brand's fan-favorite meat option. To get started, check out these simple Chipotle recipes.

1. White Rice

Chipotle shared a TikTok tutorial on how to make its white rice on Aug. 15. Making the brand's cilantro and lime rice recipe only requires four ingredients: white rice, lime juice, cilantro, and salt. Start off by cooking the rice. Once it's finished, you'll want to scoop it out. In a separate bowl, add lime juice to some cilantro, and then add rice to the blend and mix all the ingredients together. Top off the rice with some salt before serving it up.

2. Corn Salsa

Chipotle unveiled its corn salsa recipe in a TikTok video on Thursday, July 23. You'll only need six ingredients to whip up the side: corn, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, salt, and lime juice. To make the dish, you'll want to start off by chopping the ingredients and then adding the red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, salt, and lime juice together. Once you're finished, add all the mixed ingredients to a bowl of corn.

3. Guac

The restaurant chain shared its guac recipe on Twitter. Here's what you'll need: 2 ripe Hass avocados, two teaspoons of lime juice, two tablespoons of chopped cilantro, a 1/4 cup of diced red onions, half of a jalapeño diced and including seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt. After you've got the ingredients, you'll want to cut the avocados in half and remove pits, scoop the avocados into a bowl, toss and coat them with lime juice, add the salt, and then mash until it's smooth. The last step is to fold in the rest of the ingredients and mix it all together. You can season the guac according to how you like it.

4. Chicken

Though Chipotle hasn't released an official recipe for it's meat options, you can use this copycat chicken recipe from TikTok user @moribyan. All you'll need to do is season 2 pounds of boneless chicken thighs with 1/2 tablespoon of chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder, 2 tablespoons of chili pepper paste (you can also use canned chili peppers in adobo sauce), 1 teaspoon of coriander, 1 teaspoon of oregano, 1/2 teaspoon of cumin, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, and 1 1/2 teaspoon of salt. After you're done seasoning, fry the chicken on a lightly greased pan and flip to fry the other side. Once it's finished cooking, cut up to serve.

5. Chips

You can recreate Chipotle's crispy tortilla chips at home with these ingredients: limes, flaky salt, and corn tortillas. You'll need to cut up your own corn tortillas into quarters so that they're in the shape of chips. Afterwards, fry the corn tortillas in oil for around 50 seconds. Once they're fried, place them in a mixing bowl and add the juice of one half of a lime as well as salt. Toss everything in the bowl, add the juice of the other lime half, and then add more salt.

Now that you know how to make Chipotle's signature recipes, you can look forward to enjoying endless burrito bowls at home in 2021.