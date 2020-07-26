Get ready to recreate your favorite Chipotle dishes at home, because the restaurant just shared how to make one of its beloved toppings. The chain dropped its roasted corn salsa recipe on social media, and fans are going wild. The best part is, Chipotle's TikTok of its corn salsa recipe shows how simple it is for anyone to make.

Chipotle shared its corn salsa recipe in a TikTok video on Thursday, July 23. According to the video, there are only six simple ingredients in the fan-favorite side: corn, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, salt, and lime juice. To whip up the dish at home, you'll need to finely chop the ingredients and then mix the red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, salt, and lime juice together. After you're done mixing, add the combination to the bowl of corn.

The company also shared its guacamole recipe on Twitter recently. All you'll need is 2 ripe Hass avocados, 2 teaspoons of lime juice, 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro, a 1/4 cup of diced red onions, half of a jalapeño diced and including seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt. After you've got your ingredients, you'll need to cut the avocados in half and remove pits, scoop the avocados into a bowl, toss and coat them with lime juice, add the salt, mash until it's smooth, and then finally fold in the rest of the ingredients and mix it all together. Finally, you'll want to taste the guac and add more seasoning if you like.

If you're planning on visiting Chipotle or ordering delivery soon, you'll want to check out the chain's new drink menu with Tractor Beverage Company. Chipotle began offering the lineup of beverages from farmer-owned and sustainably-sourced Tractor Beverage Company on Tuesday, July 21. To top it off, 5% of all purchases from this menu goes to supporting farmers.

If you're opting for pick-up or dine-in, you can choose from the new Organic Lemonade and Organic Hibiscus Lemonade, as well as the Mexican specialty aguas frescas. When heading out to pick up your drinks, you should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus recommendations as of June 15. The CDC recommends that you limit your non-essential outings, wear a mask, maintain proper distancing, and wash your hands after you handle your order.

If you choose to order delivery, you can still enjoy the bottled Organic Lemonade or Organic Black tea on the Tractor Beverages menu. Since the drinks menu isn't available at all Chipotle locations yet, you'll want to check with your local spot about availability before ordering.

But the beauty of Chipotle's new TikTok account is devotees of the restaurant chain can now choose to recreate their favorite dishes at home. So pick up some ingredients and try out these tried-and-true Chipotle recipes to put your own spin on the burritos and bowls you love.

