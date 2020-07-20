Chipotle is giving customers a few new refreshing drink options to wash down their chips and guac. In addition to new bottled beverages you can add to your delivery order, Chipotle's new drink menu With Tractor Beverage Company comes with two Agua Fresca offerings that are available for pickup and dine-in meals. With two fruit-forward flavors that offer just a hint of sweetness, the GMO-free and certified organic beverages will become your new go-tos at the fast casual chain.

Starting on Tuesday, July 21, at participating locations, Chipotle is rolling out a lineup of new beverages from farmer-owned and sustainably-sourced Tractor Beverage Company. Chipotle will be donating 5% of all purchases from this menu to support farmers, giving you an extra sweet incentive to try it out on your next burrito run. The company says over 60% of Chipotle locations in the United States will serve these beverages on the official launch date, and the company will be bringing the offerings to additional storefronts through the end of 2020.

In addition to the new Organic Lemonade and Organic Hibiscus Lemonade, the exclusive menu also includes the Mexican specialty aguas frescas, which is Spanish for "fresh water." Just like the name suggests, the refreshing sips start with a base of water and are usually infused with fruits and other ingredients for a summery beverage that isn't too sweet.

The Organic Mandarin Agua Fresca, which features notes of citrus, orange, and tangerine, is a tasty way to get some vitamin C. Meanwhile, the Organic Berry Agua Fresca is made with pomegranates, cherries, and strawberries, as well as a "hint of apple cider vinegar," according to the press release. On average, both of these drinks will sell for $2.40 per 22-ounce drink or $2.70 per 32-ounce drink.

Courtesy of Chipotle

Both of the aguas frescas and the new lemonades are available for pick-up and dine-in options only, meaning you'll need to make a trip to your local Chipotle to try them. Per the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of June 15, you should limit your non-essential outings and avoid running unnecessary errands in order to cut down on your contact with other people. When picking up your food at Chipotle, make sure to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others as much as possible, and wash your hands after you handle your order. Avoid going out at all if you are feeling sick or exhibiting signs of coronavirus.

If you're ordering delivery, you can still get in on the new Tractor Beverages menu by trying the bottled Organic Lemonade or Organic Black Tea, which are both retailing for $3.19 per bottle. The company says most locations in the U.S. should have the two bottled Tractor Beverages in stock by July 21, but you can call ahead to make sure your local Chipotle is serving it.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.