If you've ever tried to recreate your favorite Chipotle burrito bowl order at home with plain old white rice, chances are you noticed something was missing. Thankfully, Chipotle released a TikTok for its white rice recipe, and it only requires four ingredients. If you're ready to whip up the tasty side, check out Chipotle's TikTok of how to make its white rice.

Chipotle shared a TikTok tutorial on how to make its white rice on Aug. 15. In the video, each step of the process is revealed, from cooking the rice to serving it up. You'll only need four simple ingredients to create the chain's signature cilantro and lime rice: white rice, lime juice, cilantro, and salt. You'll start off by cooking the rice and then scooping it out when it's finished. In a separate bowl, you'll need to add lime juice to some cilantro, and then add rice to the mix and combine all the ingredients. To finish the rice off, add salt to the bowl and mix the ingredients together before serving it up.

TBH, this white rice recipe is an incredibly easy way to give your regular white rice a tangy, delicious new kick, and the cilantro and lime flavors are absolutely perfect for burritos. Check out the full tutorial TikTok below.

And that's not the only fan-fave recipe Chipotle has shared. To take your burrito bowl to the next level, you'll want to also recreate the restaurant's corn salsa recipe, which Chipotle shared in a TikTok video on July 23. According to the video, there are only six ingredients you'll need to have on hand: corn, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, salt, and lime juice. Once you have all the ingredients, finely chop everything and then mix the red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, salt, and lime juice together. After you're done mixing, add the combination to the bowl of corn.

There's even a recipe for Chipotle's signature guac you can recreate, which the restaurant chain shared on Twitter recently. You'll need 2 ripe Hass avocados, two teaspoons of lime juice, two tablespoons of chopped cilantro, a 1/4 cup of diced red onions, half of a jalapeño diced and including seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt. After you've got everything on the recipe list, cut the avocados in half and remove pits, scoop the avocados into a bowl, toss and coat them with lime juice, add the salt, mash until it's smooth, and then finally fold in the rest of the ingredients and mix it all together. Finally, taste the guac and season it according to your preferences.

Thanks to Chipotle's new TikTok account, you can recreate your favorite dishes at home. So grab some ingredients and start experimenting with the fresh food hacks.