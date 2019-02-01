Here's How To Get "Worse" At Multitasking, Because Experts Say You’re Better Off Without It

We've all had those days where we are doing laundry while finishing a project, catching up on American Horror Story, responding to emails and scrolling Instagram all at once. It's called #killingit, right? Well, you also may have noticed while doing a whole bunch of tasks and activities at once that it's sort of hard to do any of those things thoroughly or well, not to mention, it's super tiring. Which means, my friends, it's time for all of us to unlearn those pesky juggling habits and figure out how to actually get worse at multi-tasking. For the sake of your focus, and your sanity!

As Dr. Natalia Peart, a Clinical Psychologist and Fortune 500 Executive Leadership Consultant writes to Elite Daily in an email, while you may think multitasking helps you get more done in a shorter amount of time, the truth is, it leads to burnout. You know that feeling when you are so exhausted from doing 1,000 things all day long that your mind and body can't handle even one more activity? In part, the burnout comes from how little pleasure and mental reward you get from fracturing your focus, Dr. Peart explains.

“Constantly shifting your attention between tasks throughout the day disengages you from what you’re doing and reduces the psychological satisfaction you receive from completing that task," she writes.

And that goes for sweeping the floor or preparing for a big presentation. It's all about doing one thing at a time if you want to feel most satisfied.

The one-way-ticket to task overload burnout is your noggin simply getting exhausted on a neurological level. Dr. Peart says multi-tasking impacts long-term memory, reduces creativity, and causes mental exhaustion.

“We’re not built to do two things that require the same cognitive brain attention at the same time," she writes. "For example, sending emails while talking on the phone. Performance on each task will deteriorate, causing you to make mistakes."

Family therapist Katie Ziskind agrees on the harms of that multi-task life. She points out that doing multiple things at once increases adrenaline and stress hormones. "You're putting a lot of stress on yourself at one time," she says.

Her advice on beginning to stop multi-tasking is simply to be mindful of doing one darn thing at a time. Even if it's just, you know, going about your day. If you're taking a walk to get coffee, look at the people passing by, and take a gander at the clouds. If you're driving your car, put down the sandwich, and switch off your bluetooth. No, don't put on your lipstick while you're at the stoplight, either. Just be here now, y'all.

"Take three deep breaths if you find yourself multitasking so that you can calm yourself, re-center, and focus on the present moment," Ziskind says. "You’ll be much more productive!"

Easier said than done, you say? Well, maybe. But again, in the long run, your mind and body will thank you. Life coach Karen Tindall says that people take on so much for a variety of reasons, but that part of the way out is to start shifting your perspective on your goals and the expectations you have for yourself.

"If I ask people why they are doing so much I often hear the word ‘should’ being mentioned," Tindall tells Elite Daily. "‘Should’ puts pressure on us to do something. Are we doing these things because we don’t want to let someone down? Or is it a social pressure that adds to our to do list?"

Zindall says she helps her clients look in depth at their values, and suggests making a list of what is most important to you. It's a great way to start prioritizing.

"A list of someone’s most important values can make it easy to look at a task and then see if it’s meeting those values," Zindall explains.

And as for the things you have to do even if you don't want to? Like taxes or walking the dog? Zindall says time tabling your daily schedule is a simple method of making sure each task gets the time needed for it to be completed. Simple enough, right?