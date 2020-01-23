A new Instagram filter with a K-Pop twist will help you find out which BTS song you are. Like other AR predictor filters on the 'Gram, the BTS filter will tell you which of your fave tunes is your soundtrack. Here's how to get the "Which BTS Song" Instagram Story Filter to find your song and start playing your K-Pop anthem.

The "Which BTS Song" filter's creator, @juliataskaeva, is responsible for a lot of pop culture-related gems. To find out which BTS song you are, record a selfie video with your Instagram Camera and the AR predictor filter will randomly flip through cards with song names above your head. Some BTS songs in the list include "Boy In Luv," "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," and "DNA." These are randomly selected, so if you don't like the answer on the first try, you can keep going until you get the song you want. Despite the popularity of these AR predictor filters, they aren't always that easy to find. Use the steps below to get the "Which BTS Song" IG Story filter.

Search your friends' IG Stories to find it.

Odds are, if you've got friends who love BTS, they may have already found the filter. Watch your friends' Stories to see if they are using the "Which BTS Song" filter:

If you see a friend's Story with the "Which BTS Song" filter, tap on the title, "Which BTS Song," at the top of the screen. Select "Save Effect" to save the filter to your IG Stories Camera. The "Which BTS Song" filter will show up on the left side of the shutter in your camera screen.

Have a friend share the "Which BTS Song" filter with you.

Sometimes you notice a filter and forget to save it from a friend's Story. If you know a friend used the "Which BTS Song" filter on Instagram ask them to send you the filter in a Direct Message.

All they need to do is find the "Which BTS Song" filter in their Instagram Camera. Then, they'll select "Send To..." from the filter's menu, and tap on your IG account.

You'll get a DM from your friend with the "Which BTS Song" filter tile. Select the filter. This will bring up menu options. Choose "Try It" on the left to test it out before you save or select the down arrow to save it to your Instagram Camera.

Go to the creator's account to get the filter.

Sometimes no matter where you look, you can't find the filter. Luckily, you can go directly to the creator's account to get the "Which BTS Song" filter for your Instagram Stories: