Nothing says nostalgia like some perfectly executed merchandise that totally brings you back to the good ol' days. Well, get ready for a major trip down memory lane, because McDonald's is about to dress up your next #TBT with its '90s-inspired throwback collection. In coordination with Global McDelivery Day, McDonald's will treat its customers to a super fun collection of clothes and accessories. Here's how to get the McDonald's '90s Throwback Collection to make your next McDelivery so much better.

This exciting clothing news that will deck you out in a classic McDonald's look comes as a way to celebrate Global McDelivery Day on July 19, 2018. Per McDonald's, the "worldwide celebration" of McDonald's crave-worthy food and convenient delivery service is best marked by its Throwback Collection. The collection includes items like Classic T-shirts and Big Mac socks, so you definitely do not want to miss out on it.

Thankfully, it's super simple to get your hands on this fast food-inspired gear. To participate, all you need to do is place a McDelivery order of at least $5 through UberEats on July 19, and then you can opt in to receive one at-random item from the Throwback Collection with your order, per McDonald's. The gear only arrives with your order as long as supplies last, so you'll want to get on it as soon as lunch service starts (either 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. local time) at your local participating McDonald's.

Even though you aren't able to choose which piece from the Throwback Collection arrives with your Big Mac or Chicken McNuggets in your McDelivery, you are sure to love whatever comes your way. The celebration is taking place in markets around the world, and here's what you can expect when you order your McDelivery in the United States.

First, there are the Classic T-shirts that feature the iconic golden arches logo and a retro-looking design. They come in either black or white, and either one will be the perfect top to don during all of your future McDonald's meals.

Two of my favorite offerings in the collection are the Big Mac and French Fry designs on the socks. The crew-length French Fry design comes in red to accurately portray the carton that your favorite fries come in, and the Big Mac socks are all white with a perfect-looking photo of a Big Mac at the top. You can totally show off your McDonald's pride and throwback '90s style with either one of these pairs of socks.

If you prefer to add a dose of nostalgia to your outfit with the perfect accessory, then items like the Big Mac PopSocket and the French Fry Bandana are just right for you. Again, you can't choose which piece your get from the Throwback Collection, but it's good to know what might come your way. The Big Mac PopSocket is exactly what it sounds like, and the image of a Big Mac on the red-and-yellow striped PopSocket will let everybody know McDonald's is your number-one choice for fast food and even faster McDelivery.

The French Fry Bandana is the height of fast-food sophistication, with its white background and images of french fry boxes filled with fries that even look hot and delicious on a piece of fabric.

The last accessories from the Throwback Collection are the Iconic McDonald's Pins. The pins come in a pack of four, and there are two different styles. One of the packs features pin designs of a perfectly swirled ice cream, a Big Mac, a box of Chicken McNuggets, and a logo of the golden arches. The other set of designs showcases the classic French Fries and a McDonald's Cheeseburger. Honestly, they all look like they would complete whatever look you are going for.

This is the second year in a row that McDonald's is giving away merch with its tasty food to celebrate McDelivery. Don't worry about getting a duplicate item from 2017 though, because this year's Throwback Collection is all new. Mark your calendar for July 19, and get ready to complete your McDonald's collection with whatever awesome piece comes your way on Global McDelivery Day.