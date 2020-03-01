There's an exciting new AR filter that'll match you with your Love is Blind soulmate. The cool Instagram effect is already getting plenty of love from fans of the hit Netflix dating show. Here's how to get the Love is Blind Instagram filter so you can share your match with your followers.

Season 1 of Love is Blind came to a conclusion on Thursday, Feb. 27, and fans are still buzzing about the final outcomes of the couples. Though the show may be over, you can still join in on the fun by giving the new AR filter a shot to reveal your own romantic fate. Created by user @theodysseyonline, the "Which Love is Blind cast member is your soulmate" effect works by placing a spinner over your head. Once you hit the record button, you tap the spinner, and it will cycle through different cast members on the show, such as Damian, Kelly, Jessica, or Barnett, before finally landing on a name. If you're not happy with the result, you can always keep spinning until you are. Once you've been matched with the cast member you'd like, you can stop recording and save the video before sharing it to your Story or to your friends via DM.

As with all the fun IG filters, this one is difficult to find if you don't have it saved from a friend. Thankfully, there are a few easy ways to get it on your Story.

1. Find it from the creator.

You can easily find the filter by heading to the creator's Instagram profile, @theodysseyonline. Once you're there, select the smiley face button above the photo grid. You'll be taken to a page showing all the filters made by the user. Select the "Which Love Is Blind" Instagram filter, and then tap on the "Try It" button in the lower left corner to test it out. You can also select the save button to save it to your Instagram camera for future use.

2. Get it through your friends' Stories.

Once you've spotted the filter on your friends' Stories, you can easily get it. Just tap the name of the filter at the top of their Story. From there, you'll see a list of options: "Try It," "Save Effect," "Send To...," and "More." Tap "Save Effect" to save the filter to your Instagram camera or "Try It" to give it a shot.

3. Have a friend send it to you.

If you've seen your friend use the filter lately, you can ask them to send it to you. They'll just have to select the filter in their Instagram camera, and then tap "Send To..." and select your account. After you've received the effect in your DMs, tap on the filter. You can then save it to your Stories by selecting the save arrow icon or tap "Try It" on the bottom left to start testing it out.

You can have all the filter fun while you wait for the Love is Blind reunion, which will air on Thursday, March 5, on Netflix's YouTube channel.