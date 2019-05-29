While it's been a short week thanks to Memorial Day, the people over at Sonic just made sailing over that mid-week hump even easier with a savory promo. Wing devotees, rejoice, because you have one business day to save 50% off on your choice of a half dozen, one dozen, or two dozen bad boys of your choosing from the fast food chain. All it takes it just one easy extra step, so here’s how to get Sonic’s half-price wings on May 29 if you don't want to miss out on this saucy deal.

If the Memorial Day weekend scaries have you already looking forward to the end of the week, Sonic's latest deal is sure to put all those BBQ withdrawals to rest. Even though we were all just spoiled with a three-day weekend, I think there's just something about enjoying the first unofficial taste of summer that makes you want to spend the rest of patio season living your best life surrounded by all the warm weather, sips, and bites that your body can handle.

Luckily, Sonic is keeping those Sunday afternoon vibes going with a sweet Wednesday, May 29 deal on its six-piece, 12-piece, and 24-piece boneless wings, according to an email sent to customers who used the app. Here's the deal. All you have to do is go to the Sonic App, select the Mobile Order Ahead option, and make your choice of the wing sauce and size that is calling your name (you can choose from Buffalo, Asian Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ, FYI). At checkout, you need to enter in the promo code SAUCY, and voila, you can head to pickup your wing spread at a participating Sonic Drive-In knowing that you're getting 50% off these bites.

Sonic

Just keep in mind that there's a limit of one of these promos per customer, so I'd get the 24-piece option if you want to get the best bang for your buck. While the fine print says the deal isn't good with any combos or other offers, that doesn't include the fast food retailer's happy hour deal that lets you score half off on drinks and slushes. Unlike regular happy hour promos, which usually have limited hours, the party is going on all the time on the Sonic App. All you have to do is order ahead on the app (no promo code needed) and you can take 50% off the cost of any soft drink, iced tea, regular or frozen lemonade and limeade, Ocean Water drinks, and Fruit and Candy slushes, according to the Sonic email. Unsurprisingly, any additions cost more, and mini size drinks, Ice Cream Slushes, Combos, and Wacky Pack Kids Meals are excluded from the happy hour.

Let's be real: After digging in to your boneless wings, you're definitely going to want something refreshing to wash it all down. So, I'd plan ahead and make your selection ahead of time.

Craving something a little sweeter? You can also wait to get to your closest Sonic location to take advantage of the chain's limited-time Sonic Nights promotion, which is running through Sept. 2. If you make your order after 8 p.m., you can dig into an ice cream shake or ice cream cookie sandwich for half-off while you're waiting for your wings order to be ready. Now, that sounds like a pretty perfect Wednesday night to me.