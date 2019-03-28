I can't say it enough: I'm so glad it's finally spring. I know I'll eventually regret wishing for warmer weather because it does get pretty hot out there. Luckily, the Sonic Nights promotion is back for 2019 to help keep me (and you) cool once the temperatures begin to heat up. The offer includes cookie sandwiches filled with ice cream and half-priced shakes once the sun goes down. Are you hungry yet? Me too.

Sonic Nights is already underway. You can stop by any participating Sonic location now through Monday, Sept. 2 to snag a delicious Cookie Sandwich or a Shake for 50 percent off, according to the fast-food restaurant. As you may have already guessed by the name, Sonic Nights is, indeed, only available in the evenings. The offer kicks off at 8 p.m. local time each day until the beginning of September. That means you can cool off at night with a sweet treat all summer long.

The deal includes Sonic's thick and creamy Hand-Mixed Master Shakes like the Oreo Peanut Butter Shake, the Oreo Chocolate Shake, Strawberry Cheesecake Shake, and other mouthwatering flavors for half-off the normal cost. You can also get 50 percent off Sonic's Classic Shakes like the Hot Fudge Shake, Fresh Banana Shake, and the Caramel Shake. Each one is hand-mixed and made with real ice cream, according to Sonic.

But, half-priced Sonic Shakes aren't the only goodies available with the Sonic Nights promotion. You can also order up Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches for just $1.49 after 8 p.m., according to Sonic. The best part about this, aside from the price, is that you get to decide which two types of cookies to use in your ice cream sandwich. You can choose from two, three-inch chocolate Oreo cookie wafers or two chocolate chip cookies made with Nestle Toll House semi-sweet morsels.

“We took the best parts of the favorite ice cream sandwiches we begged our moms for and elevated the components to create unique flavor experiences everyone will enjoy,” Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC, said in a press release. “Complete with a larger version of the traditional crunchy, sweet OREO Cookie wafer that fans can’t get enough of or classic, chocolate chip cookies stuffed with ice cream made with real milk and cream, is there a better way to end a hot summer night?”

To answer his question, no, I can't think of a better way to end a hot summer night than with a Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich from Sonic. Or, one of those half-priced shakes. Everything sounds so good, which makes it really hard for me to decide what to order. Luckily I don't have to choose just once, since the Sonic Nights promotion is going on for the next five months.

If you want to grab your treats and go, I recommend placing your order before you get there. You can easily do this by downloading the Sonic app. It's available for iOS and Android devices. When you show up, your shakes and cookies will be ready and waiting for you. If that's not top-notch service, then I don't know what is.

Needless to say, I'll be swinging through Sonic very soon. BRB, I'm off to finally make up my mind on what to order.