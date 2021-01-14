If you're wondering why you're suddenly craving Thin Mints all the time, I'm happy to report it's because Girl Scout Cookie season is officially underway. If you plan on buying some boxes this year, you'll be even more thrilled to know that you don't even need to leave your house. Prior to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, you could only score the cookies in-person or through the website, but as of Jan. 12, you can get Girl Scout Cookies delivered with Grubhub. TBH, it's a total game-changer.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the Girl Scouts of the USA are partnering with Grubhub in participating areas nationwide to make it possible to get your cookies delivered with Grubhub, via an online order, or through the app. When you order Girl Scout Cookies for delivery or pickup through Grubhub, all proceeds still go to the organization, so it's a win-win. The delivery service is also offering free delivery on any $15 minimum Girl Scout Cookie orders through Sunday, Feb. 14. If you don't see the cookies available on Grubhub yet, check back later, because delivery will become available in more markets throughout the season.

To find the cookies on Grubhub, go to the Girl Scouts page on the delivery service's website, or type in "Girl Scouts" to search for it in the app. To make sure it's available near you, put in your delivery address.

If you don't have Grubhub delivery available near you, you can also place an online order nationwide through the official Girl Scout website starting on Monday, Feb. 1. To do so, you'll enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform. From there, you can have it shipped directly to your door.

You can also order online a couple of different ways if you already know a troop member. You'll use the Digital Cookie platform and either order through the Digital Order Card for Little Brown Bakers (LBB) Councils or the Smart Cookies Mobile app for ABC Bakers (ABC) Councils. Your method will depend on which councils are in your area, which you can check by heading to the LBB or ABC websites. If you're located in an ABC Council, you can contact a Girl Scout member to send you an e-card or a direct link to place an order through the iOS or Android app.

Top top it all off, Girl Scouts of the USA launched a new cookie in select areas — a French toast-inspired bite called Toast-Yay! The bite features French toast flavors and a coating of icing.

Courtesy of Girl Scouts Of USA

With so much Girl Scout goodness, you'll probably want to get your hands on some cookies ASAP. Don't forget to take safety precautions, though. When placing an order, remember to check the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, which include utilizing contactless delivery. If you do come in contact with a delivery person, wear a mask and practice social distancing. After receiving your cookies, make sure to throw away excess packaging and wash your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.