Don't get me wrong — I am a full-fledged sucker for pasta of any kind. Since it's inexpensive and extremely convenient, it's a regular staple of my diet. Spiralized zucchini noodles (also known as "zoodles"), on the other hand, are a solid alternative, which is precisely why I plan to celebrate National Zucchini Day this year. And if you, too, are looking to honor the versatile veggie, here's how to get free zoodles at Noodles & Company on Aug. 8. You definitely won't regret doing so.

Like I said, Thursday, Aug. 8 commemorates National Zucchini Day, and in honor of the culinary celebration, Noodles & Company (who will be temporarily transforming into Zoodles & Company) will be allowing any and all customers to swap zucchini noodles in place of classic noodles for free, according to a press release. Normally, the gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian base costs an extra $0.75 to swap for regular noods, but in honor of the holiday, any and all guests can swap them into their favorite entrée for free. To locate your closest "Zoodles & Company" restaurant, simply visit the brand's website , and type in your zip code. When you get there, you won't need any sort of coupon or keyword — just ask to swap any pasta for zoodles, and they'll do so free of charge.

In the press release Noodles (er, Zoodles) & Company's Vice President of Marketing, Jonathan Tress, said the fast-casual chain was the first of its kind to add zoodles to its menu. Apparently, it's been an extremely popular menu item since it was incorporated in 2018, with over 3 million pounds consumed, and that's why the brand is so excited to celebrate National Zucchini Day. They can't wait to provide fans with a pasta alternative, free of charge.

In the press release, Tress said:

Noodles was the first fast-casual restaurant to add zucchini noodles to its menu nationwide in May 2018 and our guests have been loving Zoodles ever since. Plant-based options in our newly expanded Zoodles & Other Noodles category have become an integral part of Zoodles & Company, and we're proud to celebrate the National Zucchini Day by offering guests an alternative noodle that meets a variety of healthy preferences and dietary needs.

And if you don't have the time to stop by Noodles & Company on Thursday, there are so many other ways to show off your zucchini appreciation. There are a ton of zoodle recipes out there that you can make on your own, for example, including the Zucchini bolognese dish that Meghan Markle makes on a regular basis. It reportedly tastes just like the classic Italian dish, but it swaps spaghetti or pasta for the spiralized veggie. It sounds kind of unreal, and TBH, it might make its way onto my weekly menu.

Let me reiterate the fact that I freakin' love noodles. But sometimes, it's important to get creative, and change things up. Zoodles are an incredible pasta alternative, and that's why I can't wait to celebrate National Zucchini Day with a free bowl of them. There's a bowl of Pesto Cavatappi with a zoodle base with my name on it, y'all — today's lunch break is going to be one for the books.