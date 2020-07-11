On Tuesday, June 16, 7-Eleven announced the cancellation of 7-Eleven Day. The convenience store chain's birthday on July 11 has brought store visitors a free Slurpee for nearly 20 years, but 7-Eleven is still giving you a cause to celebrate. Here's how to get free Slurpees for 7-Eleven Day 2020 all month long.

To prevent customers from flooding the stores on the same day, 7-Eleven is offering an alternative way to score a free Slurpee. Anyone with a 7Rewards account can get in on the free deal. If you don't have an account yet, download the 7Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play and sign up for free. Starting on July 1, 7Rewards members will receive a free Medium Slurpee coupon in their account, which is redeemable the entire month of July. The company is also donating one million meals to Feeding America to give back to the community as a part of its birthday celebration.

To redeem the free Slurpee coupon, visit a 7-Eleven location near you any day during July and show the cashier your coupon. 7Rewards loyalty members will find other offers now through Sunday, July 12, like a $1 Big Bite Hot Dog, which you can also redeem in-store.

7-Eleven is also offering ways to save if you're not visiting a store location. There are delivery deals you can redeem through the 7NOW delivery app, such as the Saturday, July 11 deal for a $5 whole pizza with a free Slurpee. To download 7NOW for free, get it from the App Store or Google Play.

When you go to 7-Eleven to redeem your free Slurpee coupon, you'll want to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of June 15, the CDC recommends limited in-person contact and the use of a cloth face covering over your mouth and nose when you're in public. Remember not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth while you’re in a store and keep a six-foot distance from others. Once you leave, you should also sanitize your hands with a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

7-Eleven is implementing enhanced cleaning at its stores as per CDC guidance, as well as safety precautions for customers such as social distancing floor markers and plexiglass dividers in front of the registers. Customers can also use disposable gloves, tissues, and sanitizer stations inside the 7-Eleven stores.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.