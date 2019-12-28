It's time to make your New Year's Eve transportation plans now, because the holiday is just around the corner and there's nothing worse than trying to figure out how to get home after the party has already started. Luckily, you can get those rides covered and get home at some discounted rates or completely free of charge. However you plan to get home, here's how to get free rides on New Year's Eve 2019, whether you're taking a traditional cab, an Uber, a Lyft, a bus, or a train.

Options for transporation vary depending on your location — but there is something for every one to ride safe. If you're in a Metropolitan city like NYC, you have tons of options available to you, but finding a good deal may be a problem. No matter where you're celebrating, you can find some free transportation if you know where to look.

Free Bus Rides

Free Subway, Metro, and Trolley Rides

California — Los Angeles' Metro System will offer free rail services from the hours of 9 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1. Californians in San Diego are also being offered free rides, thanks to a sponsorship from Coca-Cola. MTS Trolley lines will start offering free rides after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will run until about 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Furthermore, San Francisco is giving free Muni service from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. Jan. 1, if you're near the Bay Area.

Illinois — Chicago's CTA is also offering free rail rides for those celebrating NYE, thanks to Miller Lite. Take the rails from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. Jan. 1 to ride free.

Texas — Austin residents can celebrate without worry, as its Metro system is offering free rides starting at 5 p.m. through the end of service, most with extended hours through 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Fort Worth and Dallas' TRE is offering a free NYE DART ride from 6 p.m. through end of service in select coverage areas thanks to a partnership with Coors Light.

Free Taxi Rides

Oregon — Those in Portland can get up to $20 off per taxi ride when they present a paper coupon for the cost of their meter to their driver, thanks to Portland's PBOT, city tranport, police, and select establishments.

California — Pre-register for up to $20 reimbursement on your cab ride Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. through 11 a.m. Jan. 1 in San Francisco from GJEL Accident Attorneys. Reimbursement will be given to your PayPal after you fill out the form following NYE.

New York — In Fulton County, you can get a free taxi ride home within county streets and roads starting on New Year's Eve night and through the morning of Jan. 1. You can also get a free ride in other areas through the Free Cab Ride Home program sponsored by Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP, including Albany, Troy, and Saratoga.

Lyft Promo Codes & Discounts

If you're new to Lyft and the other promos aren't for your area, you can sign up for one of the first rider promos to save up to $25:

$15 savings off of your first three rides with LYFTPROMO15 (up to $5 off per ride.)

$16 off your first four rides with LYFTPROMO16 (up to $4 off per ride).

$18 off of your first six rides with LYFTPROMO18 (up to $3 off per ride)

$25 off of your first 10 rides with LYFTPROMO25 (up to $2.50 off per ride.)

Uber Promo Codes & Discounts

New Rider Codes are also an option if you don't live in one of the cities that have special NYE promos. If you have never used Uber before, you can sign up for one of the following promos to save you up to $25 off your next rides:

NEWRIDER25 will give you $25 off of your first 10 trips (up to $2.50 off of each).

NEWRIDER18 will give you $18 off of your first six trips (up to $3 off each).

NEWRIDER16 will give you $16 off of your first four trips (up to $4 off each).

NEWRIDER15 will give you $15 off of your first three trips (up to $5 off each).

There are so many free rides being offered for New Year's Eve, so no matter where you're celebrating, you can find a way to get home on the cheap, without having to pay a fortune for cab fare.