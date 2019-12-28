Here's How To Get Free Rides On New Year’s Eve 2019 To Ride Safe & Save Money
It's time to make your New Year's Eve transportation plans now, because the holiday is just around the corner and there's nothing worse than trying to figure out how to get home after the party has already started. Luckily, you can get those rides covered and get home at some discounted rates or completely free of charge. However you plan to get home, here's how to get free rides on New Year's Eve 2019, whether you're taking a traditional cab, an Uber, a Lyft, a bus, or a train.
Options for transporation vary depending on your location — but there is something for every one to ride safe. If you're in a Metropolitan city like NYC, you have tons of options available to you, but finding a good deal may be a problem. No matter where you're celebrating, you can find some free transportation if you know where to look.
Free Bus Rides
- California — Los Angeles' Metro system will be offering free bus rides from 9 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
- Illinois — Chicago's CTA will offer free bus rides starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. Jan. 1 in sponsorship with Miller Lite.
- Oklahoma — Those who are celebrating in downtown Oklahoma City can get a free bus ride or streetcar ride from EMBARK. The streetcars will operate until 2 a.m., but the bus will be on regular schedules, so check the EMBARK website before planning your night out.
- Washington — You can get free bus rides on NYE in Seattle from King Country Metro from Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. through 4 a.m. Jan. 1.
Free Subway, Metro, and Trolley Rides
- California — Los Angeles' Metro System will offer free rail services from the hours of 9 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1. Californians in San Diego are also being offered free rides, thanks to a sponsorship from Coca-Cola. MTS Trolley lines will start offering free rides after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will run until about 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Furthermore, San Francisco is giving free Muni service from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. Jan. 1, if you're near the Bay Area.
- Illinois — Chicago's CTA is also offering free rail rides for those celebrating NYE, thanks to Miller Lite. Take the rails from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. Jan. 1 to ride free.
- Texas — Austin residents can celebrate without worry, as its Metro system is offering free rides starting at 5 p.m. through the end of service, most with extended hours through 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Fort Worth and Dallas' TRE is offering a free NYE DART ride from 6 p.m. through end of service in select coverage areas thanks to a partnership with Coors Light.
Free Taxi Rides
- Oregon — Those in Portland can get up to $20 off per taxi ride when they present a paper coupon for the cost of their meter to their driver, thanks to Portland's PBOT, city tranport, police, and select establishments.
- California — Pre-register for up to $20 reimbursement on your cab ride Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. through 11 a.m. Jan. 1 in San Francisco from GJEL Accident Attorneys. Reimbursement will be given to your PayPal after you fill out the form following NYE.
- New York — In Fulton County, you can get a free taxi ride home within county streets and roads starting on New Year's Eve night and through the morning of Jan. 1. You can also get a free ride in other areas through the Free Cab Ride Home program sponsored by Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP, including Albany, Troy, and Saratoga.
Lyft Promo Codes & Discounts
- California — GJEL Accident Attorneys of San Francisco are letting riders registered on their website to get up to $20 back on a ride home taken from 5 p.m. Dec 31 through 11 a.m. Jan. 1 in the Bay Area. If you're in Victorville, you can use the Lyft promo code WCLGNYE sponsored by Walter Clark Legal Group for up to $50 off your Lyft ride taken home from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
- Indiana —Indianapolis riders can use the code JACKAPPLENYE from Eskew Law for $10 off your ride home from Dec. 31 at 5p.m. to Jan. 1 at 5 a.m.
- Washington D.C. — Riders in D.C. will get up to $15 off one ride home with the code listed on the SoberRide website from WRAP in the Promo section.
- Oregon — A partnership with Portland's PBOT, taxis, transit network companies, the Portland Police Bureau, and several bar owners in the area is offering a chance to get up to $10 off of their Lyft ride home from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. Jan. 1 using the promo code PDXSRH19.
If you're new to Lyft and the other promos aren't for your area, you can sign up for one of the first rider promos to save up to $25:
- $15 savings off of your first three rides with LYFTPROMO15 (up to $5 off per ride.)
- $16 off your first four rides with LYFTPROMO16 (up to $4 off per ride).
- $18 off of your first six rides with LYFTPROMO18 (up to $3 off per ride)
- $25 off of your first 10 rides with LYFTPROMO25 (up to $2.50 off per ride.)
Uber Promo Codes & Discounts
- Oregon — Portland, Oregon's collaboration project is offering the same deal for Uber as they are for Lyft: get up to $10 off of an Uber ride home from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. Jan. 1 using the promo code PDXSRH19.
- California — NYE in San Francisco doesn't have to mean an expensive Uber home. You can get up to $20 reimbursed from a ride from 5 p.m. Dec. 31 through 11 a.m. on Jan. 1 thanks to GJEL Accident Attorneys by registering in advance on their website and reading their redemption instructions after NYE.
- New Mexico — New riders in Albuquerque can get $10 off their ride with promo code ABQNYE19 from Dec. 27 at midnight through Jan. 2 at 3 a.m.
- Washington, D.C. — D.C.'s Scrofano Law is offering the Uber promo code, efwr5dc, for up to $10 off on up to 100 Uber rides at 12 a.m. Dec 31 through 4 a.m. Jan. 1.
- Florida — Jupiter, Florida residents can score up to $15 off their ride home with Uber in partnership with its town council. Enter the code JUPNYE and take your ride from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
- Lousiana — Those in New Orleans celebrating downtown, in Baton Rouge, or Shreveport can get up to $25 off their Uber ride home on NYE from the hours of 11 p.m. Dec. 31 through until 2 a.m. Jan. 1. Offered by law firm Dudley Debosier, you need to sign up online prior and the firm will send you a code to use.
New Rider Codes are also an option if you don't live in one of the cities that have special NYE promos. If you have never used Uber before, you can sign up for one of the following promos to save you up to $25 off your next rides:
- NEWRIDER25 will give you $25 off of your first 10 trips (up to $2.50 off of each).
- NEWRIDER18 will give you $18 off of your first six trips (up to $3 off each).
- NEWRIDER16 will give you $16 off of your first four trips (up to $4 off each).
- NEWRIDER15 will give you $15 off of your first three trips (up to $5 off each).
There are so many free rides being offered for New Year's Eve, so no matter where you're celebrating, you can find a way to get home on the cheap, without having to pay a fortune for cab fare.