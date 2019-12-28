In an effort to help avoid revelers from drinking and driving this New Year's Eve, ride-sharing services are bringing out all the best discounts to help ring in 2020. Because no one wants to be drinking and driving on the last night of the year, Uber is coming in clutch and helping you save on your ride home with a few different promo codes. Uber's New Year's Eve 2019 deals include money off for riders in a number of different cities, so take note if you want to save cash on your fare.

If you're planning to say goodbye to 2019 by heading out on the town, Uber has got you covered when it comes to getting home safely. Even if you're not drinking, you may still like calling an Uber to eliminate the stress of dealing with potential drunk drivers, which is why you will be happy to see that the ride-sharing service is offering discounts on your ride to and from your New Year's Eve plans. Depending on where you live, many law firms and city government bodies are offering money off your ride with promotion codes or by reimbursing you on the cost of your Uber fare. Here are some of the best city-specific deals to take advantage of come Dec. 31.

JUAN BARRETO/AFP/Getty Images

Albuquerque, New Mexico: From Dec. 27 at midnight through Jan. 2 at 3 a.m., new riders can score $10 off their ride by using the promo code ABQNYE19.

Northern California: Law firm GJEL Accident Attorneys is offering riders $20 off their rides in the San Francisco, East Bay, North Bay, South Bay, Tri-Valley, and Sacramento areas all night on Dec. 31 until 11 a.m. the next morning. However, space is limited, so you will need to register beforehand if you plan to take advantage of this offering.

Jupiter, Florida: The town council of Jupiter is helping revelers get $15 off their rides home from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. All you have to do is enter the code JUPNYE to get money off.

New Orleans, Lousiana: Law firm Dudley Debosier is offering riders in downtown, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport up to $25 off their Uber ride from 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Again, you'll need to sign up beforehand and the firm will send you a promotion code to use.

Portland, Oregon — The city's police bureau, transit network companies, bar owners, and PBOT are collaborating to help residents get up to $10 off of an Uber ride home between the hours of 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. Jan. 1 All you have to do is enter the code PDXSRH19 to get your discount.

If you don't happen to live in one of these cities and have never ridden with Uber before, you can also take advantage of some of the ride-share's nationwide discount codes. Depending on how often you're planning to use Uber, I'd look through the different options and decide which choice is best for you.

NEWRIDER25: Get $25 off total for your first 10 trips (up to $2.50 off of each).

NEWRIDER18: Get $18 off total for your first six trips (up to $3 off each).

NEWRIDER16: Get $16 off total for your first four trips (up to $4 off each).

NEWRIDER15: Get $15 off total for your first three trips (up to $5 off each).

To use these codes, all you have to do is make sure to sign up for Uber via the link, and you'll be getting money off of a few different rides in the future. Again, New Year's Eve is just around the corner, so I'd check out these deals and decide what options works best for your situation before the reveling gets started.