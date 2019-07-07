In my honest opinion, the only thing better than starting your mornings with an energizing brew is starting your mornings with a free energizing brew. Luckily, Dunkin' gets the struggle of an expensive coffee habit, and the company is making your Monday DD runs a whole lot sweeter this summer with a new patio season promo for the month of July. Here's how to get Dunkin's Mystery Monday July 2019 deals, because you definitely don't want to sleep on the chance to score special savings on your go-to sips and bites.

If you haven't heard of Dunkin's Mystery Monday promo, which officially launched on Monday, July 1, let me get you up to speed on what you can look forward to this month. Every week in July, from Monday through Friday, the Boston-based retailer will be making the weekday scaries a little more bearable by gifting DD Perks Members the chance to earn bonus points towards a free beverage with their purchases. While every week has a specialty mystery item — which is revealed each Monday and allows you to score even more points with your purchase — it changes every week. This is one of my favorite parts of the promo, as it encourages you to try both your go-to Dunkin' favorites as well as some of the company's brand new offerings.

For example, Dunkin's Mystery Monday deal for Monday, July 1 through Friday, July 5 allowed thirsty DD Perks Members to score four times the regular number of points on their purchase of a Kit Kat Coolatta frozen beverage in any size. You might remember that DD launched its brand new candy-infused Coolatta as well as an array of caffeinated drinks flavored with Hershey’s Cookies 'N Creme, Kit Kats, and Heath bars on June 26. The Kit Kat Coolatta frozen beverage, which starts with a base of DD's signature Vanilla Bean flavored Coolatta mixed with chunks of the milk chocolate-covered crispy wafers, definitely caught my eye, and it only sweetened the deal that you were able to score 20 points per dollar (compared to the five you would get normally) with your purchase. As a refresher, each of Dunkin's free beverage Reward Coupon is worth 200 points, so you'll be well on your way with this July promo.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Now, this is just an example of the kinds of sweet treats you can score this July, so I'd keep in mind that there will be a new mystery offering each week. I'd recommend setting a reminder to check back each Monday and, if you haven't already, it's free to sign up to be a DD Perks Member on Dunkin's website, the App Store, or Google Play so that you can start earning points. DD Perks, which is the company's mobile app rewards program, lets you take advantage of offers that are exclusive to members as well as earning points towards free beverages and other goodies.

Again, Dunkin's Mystery Mondays offer is only going on until the week of Monday, July 29, so I'd start maximizing your DD runs sooner rather than later to hopefully score a free drink before the end of the summer.