Halloween might be the months away, but that doesn't mean you can't start your day by satiating your candy cravings at your closest Dunkin'. Dunkin's new Kit Kat Coolatta and candy-flavored coffees are here to kick off the official start of summer in the sweetest way possible, with caffeinated brews infused with Hershey’s Cookies 'N Creme, Kit Kats, and Heath bars. Adulting is hard, y'all, but it's a whole lot easier when you can keep those weekday scaries at bay with a fun twist on your morning brew.

On Tuesday, June 25, Dunkin' announced it was teaming up with candy extraordinaire Hershey's to bring you notes of your favorite treats in coffee form. For a limited time starting on June 26, thirsty customers can head to their closest DD location to try new sips like the company's Kit Kat Coolatta, which sounds like my new patio season go-to. When you want to cool down, I'd suggest reaching for the frozen beverage, which starts with a base of the chain's vanilla bean-flavored Coolatta with chunks of Kit Kat bars mixed throughout. Considering that the milk chocolate-coated crispy wafers are my favorite candy, I'll definitely be making this bad boy a regular part of my week in the coming months.

Now, if you're looking to fuel up while getting your candy fix or you just want a socially acceptable way to consume sweets for breakfast, I'd check out the company's new flavored coffees that feature notes of Heath Bars or Cookies 'N Creme. You can get the flavors of the Heath's milk chocolate and English toffee or the indulgent white chocolate and cookie notes of the Cookies 'N Creme in a variety of different beverages, including Dunkin’s hot and iced coffee, espresso beverages, frozen coffees, and frozen chocolates, according to press materials.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you're still on the fence about pairing your favorite candies with caffeine or you're just down for some free coffee, you're in luck if you happen to live in New York City. On Tuesday, June 26, Big Apple residents can head to the Dunkin' at 210 West 38th Street in Manhattan from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy small Heath and Hershey's Cookies 'N Creme iced coffees on the house.

Personally, the draw of scoring complimentary iced coffee sounds like enough of an incentive to go, but it sounds like you can also expect a pretty cool experience. According to press materials, the Dunkin' has been transformed so that you can experience the "tropical sounds, sights and scents of an island oasis" for what's sure to be a 'Gram-worthy event.

In keeping with the whole sweet escape theme, the chain will also be gifting lucky customers a Bahamas getaway for two during the weeks of June 25 through Aug. 2. Unfortunately, this is all up to chance, as you'll find out if you're one of the six winners when you're at the Dunkin' counter, but the perks with the giveaway are pretty sweet. According to the fine print, the lucky recipient will receive "economy-class air transportation, hotel accommodations for two, transfers to and from the airport once in the Bahamas, and $500 spending money for the winner to spend as she or he chooses.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Again, these candy-infused refreshments will be available at DD locations starting on June 26, so you can plan to start your Hump Day on the sweetest note possible and maybe even pair your sips with a corresponding Hershey's Cookies 'N Creme Donut. Or, if you're in the mood for something savory, the company's new limited-edition Sweet BBQ Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is sure to do the trick. Either way, it sounds like your summer is going to run on Dunkin.'