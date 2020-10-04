If you scroll through Instagram and admire the eye-catching fonts on your feeds, you won't immediately see them as an option on the app. Odds are you've seen everything from tiny fonts to scrawling calligraphy and everything in between, but it's a little tricky to get them. To start making your posts pop even more, here's how to get different Instagram fonts on your feed.

The first step to getting different fonts in your captions is to find a website or third-party app with fonts you can use for free. Most of the font websites and apps feature a similar layout and they're easy to use. To start, you'll open one of these suggestions below using your smartphone's internet browser. You can also try to search "copy and paste fonts," which should pull up several popular font changing engines. Once you've opened one, type or paste your text into the text block window, and hit enter. Next, you'll see a ton of different options to choose from. Choose a font you'd like to use in your caption and copy the text. Next, go to Instagram, start drafting a post, and once you get to the description box long press and tap "Paste." Your text should appear in your chosen font.

You can also do it from a desktop computer. If you choose to use your computer though, make sure you copy the text and paste it into a Google Doc, an email, or some other app you have linked to your phone. Then, you can open it on your phone and copy it from there.

Some options on the list include apps you can download on the App Store and Google Play, which offer a similar process for changing your text to a special font.

1. Use igfonts.io

Open igfonts.io in your browser, type your text, and tap the enter or back button on your keyboard. Scroll through the fonts to find one you like. If you don't see one want yet, you can always tap the button that says "Load more fonts" to preview more options. You can also choose "Design your own font" and play around with swapping out different font types for each letter. To do that, you'll see suggested fonts for each letter of the alphabet underneath your text box above. It's really simple to do if you'd like to do a font mashup.

2. Coolsymbol.com's text generator

If you head to coolsymbol.com's text generator, you'll see plenty of font options in a neat list. Type your text into the box, find one you like, and tap the "Copy" button next to the text.

3. Qwerty.dev's Fancy Font Generator

You can use Qwerty.dev's free fancy font generator by typing your text into the text box, scrolling to find the font of your choice, and then tapping where it says "Click to copy to clipboard."

4. Fontalic's IG Fonts

Fontalic is another free website that offers an Instagram fonts generator. Type your text in, and don't let the small pink font box fool you. At first glance, it appears there are a few different options, but scroll within the box and you'll find too many to count. You'll need to do a long-press to copy your chosen text.

5. LingoJam's Fonts for Instagram

LingoJam's Fonts for Instagram works similarly to Fontalic's. Make sure you scroll within the text generator's box to see more options. You can also use the "Design Your Own Font" tool if you're feeling creative, but clicking that option takes you to instafonts.io.

6. Cool Fonts app for iOS

The Cool Fonts app for iOS lets you download a font keyboard with preloaded font options. You can use them directly in Instagram by installing the app, then making sure you've given the app permissions. Change your keyboard to the Cool Fonts keyboard, and you should be able to swap through font options as you type on your phone.

6. Use other free font keyboard apps

You may not enjoy the process of copy and pasting every time you want to change up your text. If that's the case, try searching for a "free font keyboard" on the App Store or Google Play. There should be plenty of options that work like Cool Fonts. Download the app and select it as your keyboard before typing up your caption.

There are so many options out there, whether you prefer a font keyboard or using a free font generator, start trying them out to make your IG captions shine.