9 Instagram Story Hacks To Elevate Your Posts

The rainbow text tip is honestly amazing.
Instagram Stories are a great way to share what you’re up to without committing to a post that will live forever on your grid. You probably already know how to spice up an IG Story with different fonts and text colors, but there are so many other ways you can make your Story stand out from the rest. To get started, try these Instagram Story hacks and tips the next time you open the app.
If you want to save time and share multiple photos or videos to your Instagram Story at once, you can easily do it from your camera roll. Make sure all the content you want is saved to your camera roll, then open your Instagram Story camera and swipe up.
Tap the “Select ” icon on the right, then tap all the photos and videos you want to post. Hit “Next,” then edit your content like normal before sharing it all with your followers.