9 Instagram Story Hacks To Elevate Your Posts

Post Multiple Stories At Once

If you want to save time and share multiple photos or videos to your Instagram Story at once, you can easily do it from your camera roll. Make sure all the content you want is saved to your camera roll, then open your Instagram Story camera and swipe up.

Tap the “Select ” icon on the right, then tap all the photos and videos you want to post. Hit “Next,” then edit your content like normal before sharing it all with your followers.