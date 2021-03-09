TikTok launched its Pro Account feature for Business and Creator Accounts in the summer of 2019, and the company has since introduced features exclusively for these types of accounts. Most recently, TikTok's Q&A update hit Creator Accounts on March 4, but if you don't know how to switch your account, you can't get in on the fun. Thankfully, it's super easy to get a TikTok Creator Account. Here's how to make the switch and tap into even more cool features on TikTok.

TikTok's Pro Account tool, which rolled out in July 2019, was launched as a way to give additional insights to people who are serious about growing their following and analyzing how their content is performing. Not only does it give you data about your growth in followers, videos that are trending, and your weekly and monthly views, but it also shows you your audience reach and where your viewer traffic is coming from.

The good news is it's free to level up to TikTok's Creator Account, which is available to all users with a public account, no matter how many followers you have. Before you get started, make sure you have the latest version of TikTok downloaded. To make the switch, all you have to do is open the TikTok app on your device, go the to "Privacy and Settings" tab on your profile page, and then hit "Manage My Account." Tap the option to "Switch to Pro Account," after which you can choose whether you best identify as a "Creator" or a "Business." Once you activate it, you'll be able to see the "Analytics" button and browse the app's findings under your account options.

Just keep in mind that if you choose to activate this setting, your profile will be automatically switched to public if it isn't already, meaning anyone on or off TikTok will be able to see your videos.

Courtesy of TikTok

Even if you aren't interested in access to analytics or follower insights, you might want to consider switching to access some of the features that are only available to people with Creator Accounts, such as the Creator Fund and TikTok's brand new question and answer update. The Q&A feature makes it so much easier to quickly respond to comments on your videos and answer any questions your viewers might have.

The update allows people with Creator Accounts to quickly identify questions and comments and then choose to reply to them by comment or video. All videos or comments are then linked back to the original question. Creators will also have a Q&A link on their profile bios where people can go to see a compilation of all their responses to their Q&As. To turn it on, you'll first need to switch to a Creator Account if you haven't already. Next, visit your Settings and Privacy page, tap "Creator," then select the "Q&A" option. To activate it, tap the "Turn on Q&A" and voila, you'll be good to go.

This new feature is only accessible with a Creator Account, so consider making the switch to more easily connect with your friends and followers.