Sometimes your TikTok recommendations on your “For You” page aren't as on point as you'd like them to be. If that's the case, you can fix your suggested posts to get the results you want. The process isn't too complicated, so if your TikTok suggestions need a total refresh, here’s how to change your TikTok "For You” page to get more relevant content.

The steps to customize your "For You" page on TikTok are pretty straight forward. YouTube creator Mr. Burgundy outlined some helpful steps for customizing your "For You" page. Although there's not a button that specifically lets you customize in a couple of clicks, you can achieve a page refresh basically just by using the app's like and dislike features.

How To Change Your TikTok "For You" Page:

Open TikTok, tap your profile, and then select the ellipsis icon (...) in the top-right corner. Scroll down to find "Free Up Space" under the "Cache & Cellular Data" category. Tap on it, then tap on "Clear" beside your cache. Next, go to your "For You" page again. Scroll through and find a video that you don't like, then long-press on the post until you see an options menu come up. Tap "Not Interested" from the list. You can keep repeating step 4 if you'd like, but you can also stop posts with specific sounds or from specific creators, too. To do that, long-press on a post and select the "More" option beside "Not Interested." Then choose "Hide videos from this user" or "Hide videos with this sound." Besides hiding posts you don't like, you should also make sure to hit "Follow," "Like," "Share," or "Comment" on posts that you do like. Finally, you can also search for specific posts you'd like to see, and the system will start picking up on your interests.

Because TikTok, like other social media platforms, works using an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to gauge your likes and dislikes, you can customize your page over time by letting the app know when you like something and when you don't.

Once you've begun letting the app know when you don't or do like something, you'll start seeing more of what you'd like to see on your "For You" page. For example, I love the animal videos, so I made sure to like animal posts, search for relevant terms, and hit "Not Interested" on videos without animals. Now my "For You" page is basically full of cute doggos and kittens and nothing else.

It might take a few days for you to notice that everything on your "For You" page is how you want it, but once it is, you'll be able to find the content you love without having to search far from it.