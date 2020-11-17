If you're bummed you'll be missing out on holiday gatherings with friends and family this year, don't fret. Jose Cuervo's Doppeldrinker sweepstakes is giving away life-sized cardboard versions of fans so they can transport themselves to where the party's at this season. If you're ready to make an appearance at your next holiday gathering without stepping out the door, here's how to get a Jose Cuervo Doppeldrinker cardboard cutout.

Of course, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, experts advise against indoor holiday gatherings, and as of Nov. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists indoor gatherings as a high risk activity. With that in mind, Jose Cuervo is offering fans the chance to get a life-sized cardboard cutout of themselves sent to their family or friends that can't visit IRL. The life-size cardboard Doppeldrinker will feature a photo of yourself carrying a drink so that you'll be able to seamlessly fit into any COVID-safe family gatherings, just as if you were actually there. Plus, once it's safe to travel again, you can reunite with your cardboard self and have a total Annie and Hallie Parent Trap moment.

If you'd like to try your luck at the sweepstakes, visit CuervoDoppelDinker.com before it closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 17.

On the sweepstakes page, you'll need to upload a full body photo of yourself holding any beverage you'd like. You'll want to make sure the photo fulfills the entry requirements, and doesn't promote excessive alcohol consumption, drinking games, or drunk driving[, and more. Then, you'll need to fill out basic information about yourself as well as the address where you'd like to have your Doppeldrinker sent if you win. There's a limit of one entry per person during the sweepstakes.

There will be 325 grand prize winners chosen during random drawings that occur throughout the sweepstakes period. If you're a winner, you'll be notified via email on any of the following days: Nov. 17-20, Nov. 30, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, or Dec. 18 — so basically, keep a close eye on your inbox. All prize winners will have their Doppeldrinkers sent just in time for the holidays. Also, there's no Jose Cuervo tequila included with the cutout, so you may want to send some along yourself, so you can share a cocktail over a video call with your fam (and your cardboard likeness, of course).

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry. For more details, check out the official sweepstakes rules here — and submit your entry ASAP so your Doppeldrinker can be wherever you aren't this holiday!

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.