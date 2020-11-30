McDonald's has a tasty new giveaway to kick off the return of the McRib. Since its comeback comes right after No Shave November, McDonald's is offering free McRibs to fans who show off their clean-shaven faces on social media — and you can enter even if you didn't have a beard to shave off! To get in on the freebie, here's how to get a free McRib during McDonald's latest sweepstakes.

ICYMI, the McRib is making its nationwide comeback at McDonald's on Wednesday, Dec. 2. While the McRib has come back annually to certain locations, the company shared in its Oct. 30 announcement of the item's return that this will mark the first time since 2012 that it'll be available nationwide, so why not celebrate the occasion with a giveaway?

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, the first 10,000 fans who submit a photo of their clean-shaven face will get a free McRib. It doesn't matter if you've ever sported a beard before — men and women can participate. So if you're already beardless, it's simple AF to enter. All you'll need to do is take a picture of your beard-free face on your public Twitter or Instagram profile (no Stories or Fleets entries will be considered), and add the hashtag #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds on your post. It's important to note that there's a limit of two entries per person, one on Twitter and one on Instagram. Additionally, the sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C. who are 18 years of age or older. The contest will run through Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET, or when 10,000 entries are received, whichever comes first.

If you're one of the first 10,000 entrants, you'll be contacted by whichever method you entered, and you'll be then redeem your code for a free McRib available via McDelivery with Uber Eats. That means you can get the iconic BBQ pork sandwich delivered straight to your doorstep this winter.

The McRib will be available at participating McDonald's restaurants beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2. You can order the menu item via carry-out, drive-thru, the McDonald’s app or McDelivery. In honor of the season of giving, a portion of McRib sales on Dec. 2 will go to No-Shave November, a non-profit organization that fundraises for cancer research and education.

