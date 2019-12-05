At the end of the year, it's amazing to look back and feel some real nostalgia for the months past. Avid Spotify users will know that Spotify Wrapped appears at the end of every year, so you see your top-played songs and details about how you listened to music that year all in one spot. Here's how to find your top Spotify songs of 2019, so you can say goodbye to 2019 before welcoming in a new year full of new tunes.

Available of as Dec. 5, Spotify's Wrapped (which you can find at the top of your Spotify app or at spotify.com/wrapped) will let you view your most-played songs, along with with fun data insights like how much time you've spent streaming music and how your listening changed throughout the seasons of the year. If you're absolutely dying to listen to a playlist full of your most-streamed songs of the year, Spotify made it super easy. In the Wrapped 2019 feature, Spotify lets you know they put together a playlist of all your favorite songs from the past 365 days, which you can then click "Add To Your Library" to add to your collection.

You can also access the playlist on your home page under Your Decade Wrapped. There, you'll also find a separate playlist called Best Of The Decade For You, which wraps up all your favorite songs from 2009 to now.

Courtesy of Spotify

The newest version of Spotify's Wrapped data includes other special insights from across the globe to honor the close of a decade. This fun addition gives Spotify users the top played artists and songs of the last 10 years. For instance, across the globe, Spotify users streamed Drake the most, with more than 28 billion streams. While that's hard to beat, the four following closely in his footsteps were Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem. The most-streamed female artists of the decade globally included Grande in the top spot, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Sia, and Beyoncé. Another artist dominating the list was Billie Eilish, as her newest album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was the most streamed album of 2019 on Spotify.

If you're ready to compare your listening habits with Spotify users across the United States and around the world, you can find Spotify's Wrapped via the website. The best part is you can stream your personal playlist to ring in the new year before your feed becomes flooded with new tunes in 2020.