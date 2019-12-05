With 2020 just around the corner, it's time to look back at all the music and podcasts you listened to over the past year. Spotify is bringing back its "Wrapped" playlist, which gives listeners an easy way to check out what jams, genres, and more they tuned into the most, as well as new statistics showing you what you've been tuning into over the past decade. Here's how to get your Spotify Wrapped 2019 playlist if you're ready to re-discover all of your favorite bops.

If you tuned in last year to check out the most streamed songs, playlists, artists, podcasts, and more you listened to in 2018, you might remember that you could access "Wrapped" on the desktop version of Spotify. This year, the streaming giant is making it easier than ever to access this information by bringing these insights to the Spotify app (which is available on mobile and tablet) for the very first time on Dec. 5. All you have to do is open your Spotify app and click the 2019 Wrapped prompt on your home page. Listeners can also check out the information on Spotify's website at spotify.com/wrapped.

The company is also making it easier to share your own personal insights — like how many minutes of music you jammed out to or how many songs you liked this past year — with your friends and followers on social media. Brand new "share cards" with all sorts of fun information about your listening habits are now available to post on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Considering that we're almost ready to bid adieu to the 2010s, Spotify also introduced "My Decade Wrapped," which shows users what bops they were belting out in the shower and other chart-toppers from the past 10 years. That info is right in the 2019 Wrapped feature, so you don't have to go nuts looking for it.

Spotify also looked at the last decade in general, and Drake came out on top as the Most Globally Streamed Artist of the Decade. "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran took No. 1 for the Most Globally Streamed Track of the Decade. If you're curious at all about what songs, albums, artists, and podcasts that people were tuning in to the most over the past decade, Spotify is the place to go to learn it all.