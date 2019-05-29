As much as you'd be hard pressed to walk down the street and not see at least a few people sporting wireless headphones, there are arguably a few caveats that have come with your earbuds of choice being way more compact than their predecessors. If you're like me, you're probably constantly misplacing your AirPods in your home — and the fact that they don't have a telling white cord attached to them makes them so much harder to locate. If this sounds like you, here's how to find lost AirPods so you can spend less time searching for your earbuds and more time tuning in to your favorite jams.

It's hard to believe that it's been almost a month now since Apple unveiled its second generation of AirPods, which featured an even better fit than its predecessor. However, as with all wireless earbuds, it's impossible to ensure that they never slip out (especially during periods of high activity or movement, like when you're working out or running to catch a train). Or, if you're like me, you're constantly losing them in your home and end up spending a frustrating amount of time trying to locate them.

So, when an Apple rep revealed to Elite Daily that locating your missing AirPods — whether you dropped them somewhere at work or misplaced them somewhere at home — is as easy as using a feature you probably are already familiar with, I was very stoked.

If you already own an iPhone or any other iOS device, chances are that you already have Find My iPhone set up in conjunction with your iCloud account. Now, you can find your missing AirPods using the same technology — as long as you have Find My iPhone set up on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch that you've been using with your AirPods. If you have Find My iPhone installed on one of these devices, all you have to do is open up the app, log in, and find the device that you want to track (in this case, your missing AirPods). From there, Find my iPhone will locate your device on a map so you can see whether your earbuds are hanging out at your favorite coffee shop, at the break room at work, or even under your bed.

Once you get close to your AirPods with any one of your Apple devices, you can also narrow down the search (as long as they're connected to Bluetooth). All you have to do is go to Find My iPhone, click Actions, then opt to Play Sound until they're safe in your hands and back in your ears.

In other words, locating your missing AirPods is about to get a lot easier and faster for those in the Apple-verse. Unfortunately, it looks like Android users who've decided to purchase AirPods are out of luck, even if they do happen to have an Apple ID and password. But, if you happen to have a set of AirPods and an iOS device you've been using with it, I'd make sure to set up Find My iPhone ASAP if you haven't already, so that you can be prepared the next time you misplace your earbuds.