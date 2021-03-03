If your wanderlust was real before the coronavirus pandemic, by now it's through the roof. Although travel has pretty much been off the table since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, one company wants to give you a reason to dust off your passport (when it's safe to do so, of course). CheapTickets is serving up the chance to win one vacation per year until you turn 30, for a total of up to $50,000 worth of travel. If you’re already dreaming of packing your bags, here’s how to enter CheapTickets' “Travel In Your 20's” giveaway for a chance to win.

As of Feb. 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises against nonessential travel to prevent spreading or contracting COVID-19. The CDC recommends that you delay any travel plans and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. You can keep up with CDC travel recommendations here. As you anxiously await your next trip, you can enter for a chance to win some major cash to back it.

Inspired by a CheapTickets survey from September 2020 that revealed 53% of the 515 college students surveyed hadn't traveled since the onslaught of the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020, the “Travel In Your 20's” sweepstakes is here to make a change. CheapTickets’ travel contest will give one lucky winner a $5,000 voucher for travel each year until they turn 30. U.S. residents ages 20 to 29 at the time of the contest can enter to win.

The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13, and you can enter by heading to the “Travel In Your 20's” sweepstakes page. Once you're there, fill out the form with your personal information and answer questions like which trip you'd love to take before 30 and how you’ll decide on your yearly vacay. Once you’ve finished, click submit, and you’re all set. Entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, and theme, so make sure to think your answers through before submitting.

Once the contest ends on March 13, the winner will receive a notification via email within 14 business days or up to four weeks from the end of the contest, along instructions to accept the prize within 10 days of being notified. If you win, you’ll have you'll receive one $5,000 voucher per year, each of which will need to be redeemed within 12 months of receiving it, so you'll have time to wait for loosened travel restrictions if you're the big winner.

The CDC says it's best to stay home to stay safe, but if you need to travel, be sure to follow the CDC's travel safety measures as of Feb. 16, which include wearing a face mask at all times, practicing social distancing, washing or sanitizing your hands often, and staying home if you're sick. You should also follow guidelines for testing and quarantining for where you live and where you're traveling.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.