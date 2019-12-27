Snapchat's Cameo feature is totally changing the Snap game, but once you figure out how to create your first selfie and start sending Cameos to your friends, you might find you're unhappy with the way your selfie looks. Although it's possible to replace your photo, some are having a difficult time finding out how to do so. Here's how to change your Cameo selfie on Snapchat to avoid the confusion.

Snapchat Cameos became available worldwide on Dec. 18, and after you've taken and approved that first selfie for your Snapchat Cameo, you may want to change it. Locating the selfie camera for the Cameo feature, however, might take a little while if you aren't sure where to look. Unfortunately, the feature isn't as streamlined as one might hope, but once you know how to change your selfie, you'll know where to find it in the future.

How To Change Your Selfie On Snapchat's Cameos

Follow the steps to send a Cameo to a friend. This means, select a Chat, click the smiley face icon to the right of the chat bar, then click the Cameos icon (a Smiley face with a star.) Now select any Cameo tile from the bottom half of the screen. Instead of clicking "Send," you'll select the "More" option on the bottom left side. From there, click the "New Selfie" option. You'll be taken to the selfie screen to create your new Cameo selfie.

Courtesy of Snapchat

Although it's a bit of a process, once you know how to retake your Cameo selfie, it shouldn't be a problem. There is also another option to retake your selfie. If you just want to clear it in one swoop, go to Profile > Settings > Account Actions > Clear My Cameos Selfie. If you do it this way, you can then go back and create a selfie the way you did the first time you used Cameos. To do so, just go to a Chat, tap the smiley face icon next to the chatbox, and then click the Cameo icon (face with the plus sign) on the bottom. Select a Cameos tile and then it will take you to the selfie screen.

Courtesy of Snapchat

You can also create a dual Cameo with one of your BFFs if you have enabled dual Cameos and they have already shared Cameos of their own. If you don't want people using your Cameo in dual Cameos, though, you can change the option within your settings by going to Profile > Settings > Who Can... > Use My Cameo Selfie. From there, you can change it to "Only Me" if you wish, or select "Everyone" or "My Friends."

Now that you're all set, you can Snap all the Cameos your followers can handle.