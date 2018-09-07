If you've ever seriously embarked upon a job hunt, you've probably noticed some commonalities throughout what employers look for: being a "go getter," willingness to work over-time, and determination to go above and beyond. These seem to be a few of the "essential characteristics" of a desirable employee. If that really doesn't sound right for you, though, one recent job posting is literally looking for someone to watch TV for a living. I know, it sounds way too good to be true, but if you think you might be a solid candidate, here's how to apply for HowToWatch's "professional TV watcher" job for an easy $2,000. Oh, you want me to work overtime for that? Gladly.

HowToWatch.com is offering a contracted position to someone who will watch 100 hours of streamed TV across seven different platforms, while taking note of each service's quality. Per the job posting, said selected candidate is allowed to work whenever, wherever, and the start date is super flexible. No college degree is necessary, and if you're big on social media, that's a major plus.

To apply, just fill out the form on the company's website before Oct. 3, and explain why they should hire you. If you want to stand out among the applicants, the post recommends sharing past experiences you might have with livestreaming as well as product reviews, and you should link any social media profiles you're particularly active on. You will also give you "bonus points" for sharing a dope YouTube submission vid, so dust off those old Vine skills and get the camera rolling.

In terms of actual job responsibilities, there are a few specific guidelines. According to the job posting, you'll be required to watch approximately 14 hours of live content via DIRECTV NOW, fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. All 100 hours should be complete by Nov. 1, 2018, and you're required to take a plethora of detailed notes on each service, using the score sheet that you'll be provided.

As long as you have the ability to recognize signs of a high-quality stream like quick load times, good picture, and minimal buffering, you should be good at this. Then, you'll need to share each of your experiences on each social media platform you use. Most jobs don't ask that you tweet about them, but it looks like this one is an exception.

Oh, and did I mention there are perks? Don't even get me started on them. If you end up getting this glorious position, according to the job posting, you'll get free access to all seven livestreaming platforms for the duration of your employment, and you'll also be able to stream whatever you want, as long as you take solid notes (yes, Spongebob Squarepants and Lost reruns are included). Most importantly, you'll get a ton of bragging rights, and if that isn't enough for you, I seriously don't know what would be. As the job posting eloquently states, "suck it, Karen."

TBH, Most job applications require so much information and a perfectly curated resume, but HowToWatch's latest job posting makes it so easy for you to apply for the sweet, sweet gig of watching all the TV. Happy streaming!