I can't tell you how many times I've thought about how awesome it would be to get paid to watch movies all day. Although it seems like it's only a job of dreams, it can actually be some people's day-to-day reality. Movie reviewers essentially get paid to watch movies and then give their opinions on them. I mean, I can totally sit around and watch movies all day if someone wants to pay me for it. What about Disney movies? Even better. Well your dream could be made reality. Here's how to apply for a Disney+ reviewer job that will pay you $1,000. Disney fans are likely to lose it over this news, and I don't blame them one bit.

Yeah, I'm totally not kidding. Reviews.org is offering to pay $1,000 for someone to watch 30 Disney movies and shows in 30 days once Disney+ drops in November. Obviously, there are a few prerequisites. How exactly can you land this Disney dream job? Well, Reviews.org posted an official info page, as well as a video announcement on its YouTube channel that breaks down the details. To apply you need to be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, plus according to the site, "swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon." Totes sounds like you, right? If you think you fit the bill, you need to show the company that you're the biggest Disney fan, tell them a bit about yourself, and submit a video review on "your absolute favorite Disney movie." Don't have too tough a time choosing a fave.

The application process all sounds pretty straightforward. There are a few more deets that you should know, though, before you apply to be one of the lucky few who land this gig. I say few because according to the YouTube video from Reviews.org, they are looking to hire "up to five people" for the position. There are so many Disney fans — like me — who would do anything to get paid to watch 30 Disney movies and shows in 30 days, so if you're planning to apply, you have to have your game-face on. But the fact that they're looking for up to five people makes the situation seem a lot brighter.

Reviews.org on YouTube

This may be more of a side hustle, but that's what makes it so great. If you're already in a steady job, have a couple things going on, or are still in college, this is still a doable side hustle. Plus, it gives you every excuse to watch as many Disney movies as you want. Win-win.

Now, I bet you're wondering: Do I get anything else besides $1000? Is that enough to justify watching all of those movies and committing to 30 days of movie marathoning? Do I even need to answer that question?

The answer is yes. Reviews.org will give you $1,000, plus a subscription to Disney+ for a whole year for free, which is a $70 value. You also get a Disney-themed movie watching kit that includes a "cozy mouse-themed blanket, 4 cups that would make Mickey proud, and the cutest Pixar popcorn popper... complete with movie theater popcorn kernels." For real, where do I sign up? I can tell you that I'm certain I've watched 30 movies in 30 days multiple times in my life and not once did I get paid for it.

If you are a little wary of that much marathoning and you aren't sure you can watch 30 movies in 30 days, Reviews.org has some encouragement for you. The site provided a list of 30 movies that will be available on Disney+ once the streaming service drops on Nov. 12. Some of those movies include:

101 Dalmatians

Cars

Finding Nemo

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Toy Story

Up

Wall-E

Monsters University

A Goofy Movie

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Zootopia

Iron Man

Disney

You get the picture, there will be a ton to watch once the Disney+ streaming service launches. And, that free subscription will get you ad-free access to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox. If you land the job there will be no shortage of content for you to watch.

If this sounds like something you want to do, start prepping for your dream job and go apply. The opening won't be there for long.

If you're interested in signing up for the new Disney streaming service but don't feel like trying to land this beyond-awesome job opportunity — you can sign up Nov. 12 and have access to Disney classics, plus the upcoming streaming originals. And according to Insider, if you have a little commitment-phobia or aren't sure you wanna drop the cash, you can try Disney+ free for seven days. After that, if you choose to continue, it's $7 a month or $70 a year if you pay in full.

But who wouldn't want to get paid to watch movies? I don't know about you, but this Disney+ reviewing gig sounds like it would make my whole year. Reviewing 30 Disney movies in 30 days might sound like a big feat, but I totes think any Disney superfan could easily do it. Trust me, if I can watch that much without the extra incentive of $1,000, I bet you can, too.