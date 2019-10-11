The year 2019 will go down in history as one of the biggest for Disney ever. The top four films of the year were all produced by Disney: Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame, and perhaps most improbable of all, the live-action remake of The Lion King. Critics panned it, but audiences didn't care – the film brought in $541 million. Naturally, grownup and child fans alike don't plan on getting over the hype of the film any time soon and these The Lion King Halloween 2019 costume ideas prove you don't have to be a little kid to dress like a lion.

It's not surprising that most of the costumes for The Lion King are made with the idea of kids ages 5-13 wearing them. The original 1994 film may have been an all-ages film, but by the time the new century rolled around, it was considered a children's classic. Also, dressing up as animals is stereotypically viewed as an elementary school era costume. It's the kind of outfit worn by a seven-year-old who will happily jump out and yell "ROAR!" without an ounce of self-consciousness.

But why should kids be the ones to have all the fun? Besides, animal costumes aren't just fun for all ages, they're comfortable and warm, both of which are major considerations for a nighttime party at the end of October.

1. King Mufasa/Adult Simba Disney The good news about dressing up like an adult lion is that there's not much difference between a King Mufasa costume and an Adult Simba costume. The voices and attitudes are what matter. Mufasa is regal, proud, and settled in his middle-aged wisdom. Simba is more slouchy, a rebellious teen who things veganism is something more lions should get into. But otherwise, it's the same outfit: Men's King Of The Jungle Lion Costume Shirt $40 | See On Amazon Sized Sm-Med-Lg-XL-2X-3X

2. Queen Sarabi/Adult Nala Dinsey Much like Simba, Nala's costume could also serve as Sarabi, Mufasa's widow. But she's not a major character in either the 1994 or the 2019 film, so unless your group is doing the whole pride, Nala will do. But either way, as above, it's the same costume. Also, for those doing Nala, please carry a tape recorder of Beyoncé singing "Spirit" wherever you go and play it when entering rooms. Disney Women's Lion King Union Suit $50 | See On Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Sizes Sm-Med-Lg-XL-2X-3X