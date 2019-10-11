These 'Lion King' Halloween 2019 Adult Costumes Will Make You The Mane Event
The year 2019 will go down in history as one of the biggest for Disney ever. The top four films of the year were all produced by Disney: Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame, and perhaps most improbable of all, the live-action remake of The Lion King. Critics panned it, but audiences didn't care – the film brought in $541 million. Naturally, grownup and child fans alike don't plan on getting over the hype of the film any time soon and these The Lion King Halloween 2019 costume ideas prove you don't have to be a little kid to dress like a lion.
It's not surprising that most of the costumes for The Lion King are made with the idea of kids ages 5-13 wearing them. The original 1994 film may have been an all-ages film, but by the time the new century rolled around, it was considered a children's classic. Also, dressing up as animals is stereotypically viewed as an elementary school era costume. It's the kind of outfit worn by a seven-year-old who will happily jump out and yell "ROAR!" without an ounce of self-consciousness.
But why should kids be the ones to have all the fun? Besides, animal costumes aren't just fun for all ages, they're comfortable and warm, both of which are major considerations for a nighttime party at the end of October.
1. King Mufasa/Adult Simba
The good news about dressing up like an adult lion is that there's not much difference between a King Mufasa costume and an Adult Simba costume. The voices and attitudes are what matter. Mufasa is regal, proud, and settled in his middle-aged wisdom. Simba is more slouchy, a rebellious teen who things veganism is something more lions should get into.
But otherwise, it's the same outfit:
2. Queen Sarabi/Adult Nala
Much like Simba, Nala's costume could also serve as Sarabi, Mufasa's widow. But she's not a major character in either the 1994 or the 2019 film, so unless your group is doing the whole pride, Nala will do. But either way, as above, it's the same costume.
Also, for those doing Nala, please carry a tape recorder of Beyoncé singing "Spirit" wherever you go and play it when entering rooms.
3. Scar
Scar is the only adult male lion to have a separate costume. And this outfit has the added benefit of hiding the face of the wearer. Should you choose to go un-zippered and show your face, make sure to draw the line down your cheek that gives the character his name.
4. Rafiki
I personally feel like anyone who dresses up like Rafiki needs a stuffed cub doll to carry around and randomly hold up in crowded party situations. You know, just to see if everyone else will kneel on cue.
5. Pumbaa
One really shouldn't dress up as Pumbaa unless they have a matching Timon. But if you must do a single-Pumbaa, definitely carry a whoopie cushion.
6. Timon
As for Timon, I'm a purist, so do your best Nathan Lane impression if you dress up as this character for Halloween. And be careful with the tail when sitting down.