Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fans, there may be hope for you yet. It's only been a few days since the exes met up to spend time with their daughter Stormi and, now, Jenner's family is reportedly all in favor of the exes reuniting. Elite Daily reached out to the Kardashians' teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. This is major because how the Kardashians feel about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split could be a huge deciding factor on whether they do or not since there's nothing like a family's seal of approval.

According to PEOPLE's insider, the Kardashians are hoping Jenner and Scott will reconcile any differences and get back together since the former flames have been open about co-parenting their 20-month-old daughter, Stormi.

"Kylie and Travis are spending time together because of Stormi,” the insider said in reference to Scott's Instagram story of his tiny tot dancing to his music while Jenner can be heard in the background saying, "She's so cute."

“They seem okay. They aren’t arguing or having any disagreements," the source said.

"Her family wants them to be together. Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad," the source continued. "Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis." Wow. If that's true, he seems to be highly regarded by the KarJenner clan. Well done.

“They’re a great team,” the source added. “And it’s a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out.” Yep, it is, even if those hang sessions are just for Stormi's sake.

Now, this update comes on the heels of another source telling PEOPLE the relationship is up in the air, but there is a good chance Jenner and Scott will work it out.

“It’s all over the place. They’re still figuring things out but are spending time together," they said, before a third source added there is “absolutely hope that they will get back together.” Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Scott's teams for comment on PEOPLE's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship" the insider finished. That definitely seems true, since the makeup mogul took to Twitter to explain the situation after news broke that she and Scott were no longer an item.

When rumors started flying in early October that Jenner and Scott had broken up and that Jenner was possibly moving on with her ex Tyga after she was seen dropping friends off at a Los Angeles studio where Tyga was recording music, she quickly confirmed one rumor and put the other to rest.

On Oct. 3, Jenner tweeted, "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority." And then followed that up, writing, "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

While it is great to hear Jenner's family is reportedly down for the exes to date again, it looks like they're only interested in doing what's truly best for Stormi and their relationship, even if that means they remain just friends.