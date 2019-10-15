If you've been stressing about their split, this reported Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott update just might make you feel better. While we have no word on whether or not they're back together, a source told E! News that the exes reportedly spent the day together on Oct. 13 playing with their daughter Stormi Webster at Jenner's Calabasas home. "They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi," the insider told E! News. "It looked like nothing has changed with them."

OK, now don't get too excited — but the source also noted that the two are reportedly on the up and up following their break. "They are recovering from [their break] and are happy to spend time together again," the source shared. So, hey. Maybe a reconciliation is on the horizon after all. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jenner and Scott for comment on this reported relationship update and did not hear back in time for publication.)

For those of you who might have missed the memo, news of Jenner and Scott's breakup was first reported by TMZ on Oct. 1. Suspicions were raised on Sept. 30 when Jenner was spotted at Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's wedding without Scott. According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott had reportedly been split for "several weeks." Their last public appearance together was at the premier of Scott's Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly on Aug. 27. Remember how cute they looked?

Jenner took to Twitter to confirm the split on Oct. 3, writing that she and Scott are prioritizing their daughter and their "friendship" at the current moment.

A source who spoke to People on Oct. 2 said that one of the factors leading up to their split was reportedly that Jenner wanted to shift their focus more towards growing a family, while Scott was reportedly more focused on building his career. (Elite Daily previously reached out to both Jenner's and Scott's reps for comment on this claim and did not hear back in time for publication.)

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” the source told People. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.” Meanwhile, the source explained that Scott is reportedly more focused on solidifying his spot in the music industry.

Jenner's inspiration for wanting a big family, according to the source, is her sister Kim Kardashian West's family with her husband Kanye West. “Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants was she has with Kanye,” the source told People.

Another factor leading to their split, according to the source who spoke to People, was that Jenner reportedly had a difficult time trusting Scott. “She still has trust issues with Travis," the source explained. "He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.” (Elite Daily previously reached out to both Jenner's and Scott's reps for comment on this claim and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Of course, the only two people who definitely know why Jenner and Scott split are... drum roll, please... Jenner and Scott. But it's nice to know that, whether or not the two are together, they're reportedly making their family a priority.