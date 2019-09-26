Here's How Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Are Reportedly Coping With Their Split

Miley Cyrus is a single lady yet again, but don't go thinking she's moping around with a broken heart. The "Cattitude" hit-maker is reportedly bouncing back fast from her Sept. 21 split with Kaitlynn Carter. In fact, both ladies are. If you're wondering how Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter are coping with their breakup, here's the tea according to several new reports.

For starters, ELLE.com was told by a source that Cyrus initially pursued a serious relationship with Carter after their August vacation to Italy but soon after decided that "she needed to focus on her career." Not only that, but the publication reports that Carter "supports" Cyrus in her decision and that they are both moving on. Elite Daily reached out to Cyrus' and Carter's teams regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Additionally, both E! and PEOPLE reported similar stories. According to E!, Cyrus is currently "hitting the reset button" following her recent breakups. "Miley did not want to rush into anything. She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship," a second source explained. "She needs to be by herself."

Meanwhile, PEOPLE's report shared a similar sentiment and revealed that at this time, Miley simply "doesn’t want a serious relationship,” according to a source who spoke with the magazine. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career. It wasn’t an easy decision, but this is ultimately what she wants.”

That being said, if anyone needs a tutorial on how to cope with a breakup, Cyrus just might be the girl to look to. Following the split, Miles ran to the mountains (literally) and has been spending some quality time with mother nature. Plus, she's been her own best cheerleader the whole way through the split. Cyrus used social media to show the world just how she's powering through the breakup with a slew of inspiring quotes from her very own songs.

"But if you look at me closely ... you can see it in my eyes .... this girl will always find .... her way.....," the singer wrote below her Sept. 26 Insta snapshot, which showed her standing in front of a scenic backdrop.

"KEEP ON MOVIN’ KEEP CLIMBIN’ ⛰," she wrote below another recent selfie. The photos were truly inspo at its finest, y'all. Oh, and if there was any doubt about it before, the snapshots made it crystal clear that Miley is now flying solo.

While short-lived, Cyrus and Carter gave romance a good go. Between steamy PDA-filled boat rides and twinning style moments at NYFW, they were quite the dynamic duo while it lasted. However, given that they dove into their relationship directly after their recent respective breakups with Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, I doubt that any of us are that surprised these two didn't last for the long haul.

Regardless, cheers to two queens doing some soul searching and taking some time for themselves! I just might have to take a page out of their book.