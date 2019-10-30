Here's How Kate Middleton's Been Helping Meghan Markle In Recent Months, According To Reports

If you've surfed the internet at all in the past month, you've probably seen Meghan Markle's touching and incredibly honest comments about going through a tough time as she deals with intense media scrutiny that's often unfair. While I can imagine simultaneously raising a newborn and maintaining the duties of Duchess of Sussex is no easy feat, thankfully, it sounds like Meghan has a support system behind her, especially from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. There's nothing I love more than seeing ladies supporting ladies, so let me share how Kate Middleton's reportedly been helping Meghan Markle through a royal rough patch.

First of all, it should be noted that Middleton has been living life in the spotlight for quite some time. The seasoned royal has been married to Prince William since 2011, so she's been around the block once or twice when it comes to experiencing media scrutiny. Now, after the release of Meghan and Prince Harry's eye-opening ITV documentary called Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, it sounds like she's ready to be a crutch for her sister-in-law.

The revelation arrives from royal expert Phil Dampier, who shared some insider intel on what's reportedly really going on behind the scenes.

“Behind the scenes I’m told Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan," he told The Express. "None of them want to let the Queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private. I’m told she has reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling.” Elite Daily reached out to Kensington and Buckingham Palace for comment on Express' report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

It was one quote, in particular, from the new documentary that really tugged at fans' heartstrings, and is also probably what reportedly propelled Middleton to pick up the phone. Meghan shared this about her experience:

Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s, um…yeah. I guess, also, thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.

While it's so sweet to hear that Middleton has reportedly been there for her family member and fellow royal, she's not the only one who's shown support for Meghan following the documentary. There was an outpouring of loving messages from the internet, each one sweeter than the last.

American journalist Katie Couric shared some very kind words, writing: "I so admire #MeghanMarkle for being honest, open and vulnerable about the struggles she’s faced as a new mother and very public figure. #WeLoveYouMeghan."

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted her support, explaining that "sudden prominence is a very dehumanizing experience." She added that "there’s a part of your life that you lose, & it later dawns on you that you’ll never get it back."

With all the support she's being showered with, here's to hoping Meghan feels better soon. And if not, it sounds like Middleton has got her back.