On Friday, Oct. 18, British TV channel ITV released a clip of a Meghan Markle interview from its the upcoming documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. The exclusive interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to be released in the UK on Sunday, Oct. 20. It will feature the royal couple's recent trip to Africa, but most importantly, it will provide a closer look at how the couple is doing in their personal lives. I'll tell you, this video of Meghan Markle reacting to negative press will break your heart.

The public is well aware of the recent announcement made by Prince Harry that he and Markle would be suing The Mail on Sunday over alleged "relentless propaganda" against his wife over the years. The Mail on Sunday gave a statement to BuzzFeed News at the time, saying that the publication "will be defending this case vigorously."

In his Oct. 1 statement, Prince Harry went on to say, "My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son." Harry compared the relentless negative media against Meghan Markle to how his late mother, Princess Diana, was treated, admitting, "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces." Elite Daily reached out to DMG Media for further comment on Prince Harry's complaint, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Not only was Harry's Oct. 1 official statement about the lawsuit heartbreaking, but eye-opening to just how poorly the media can portray the royal family.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The exclusive clip from the upcoming ITV interview makes it clear how much the press has affected Meghan Markle. Although it's just over a minute of footage, it gets real pretty fast. Interviewer and anchor for ITV News at Ten, Tom Bradby, questioned the Markle on her experience with the tabloids, but the clip only shows a glimpse of what she must feel when dealing with false information in the press.

In the clip, Bradby first mentioned Harry's concern, saying, "He's obviously very concerned about protecting you, and protecting you from what he felt his mother went through. It's obviously an area one has to tiptoe into very gently." Then, he went on to refer to the personal stress Meghan Markle must be under, asking in a way that was so gentle and kind: "But I don't know what the impact [is] on your physical and mental health of all the pressure that you clearly feel under."

Meghan took a moment, and you can see that she's immediately feeling shocked that she was asked the question. After taking a moment, she shared: "I would say... look any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so, that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know?" The video goes on to show the Markle nearly in tears when thinking about the negative press. She talks motherhood and reiterates that the spotlight can be "a lot." After getting emotional, she explained:

So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed ... it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.

You can watch the full clip, below:

Clearly, she felt emotional about the ordeal, and she later took a moment to comment to Bradby, saying, "and also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK." Bradby asked if it would be "fair to say [Markle] is not really OK," and she simply answered, "Yes."

Seriously, the ITV clip of Markle will make you feel for her. It's clear that she's upset by the whole ordeal. Who could blame her? When the full interview airs on Sunday, Oct. 20, hopefully royal watchers can get a little more insight into happier times, too.