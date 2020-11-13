Tayshia Adams hasn't been the new Season 16 lead for long, but it's already clear she and Clare Crawley have very different approaches as the Bachelorette. And while that may be due to their relationship histories (Crawley was previously engaged but never married, while Adams is divorced), I have a feeling Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' zodiac signs also influence their Bachelorette decisions. Crawley was born on March 20, which makes her an idealistic, romance-loving Pisces. Adams' birthday falls on Sept. 4, making her a level-headed, no-nonsense Virgo. Basically, these two are total opposites (and that's probably because Pisces and Virgo are opposite each other on the zodiac wheel).

Crawley made Bachelorette history (or, as Chris Harrison put it, "blew up the Bachelorette") when she got engaged to one of her suitors after only four episodes. However, a Pisces' intuition is always on-point, which is why the original Season 16 Bachelorette likely wasn't afraid to follow her heart. During an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Crawley explained how she knew Dale Moss was The One from the moment he stepped out of his limo. "It was one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body [things]. Like, what just happened?" she recalled. Big Pisces energy right there.

ABC/Maarten de Boer

As open, honest individuals, the fish of the zodiac see vulnerability as a strength, and Crawley made that clear during a March 2020 interview on Good Morning America. When asked what she looks for in a partner, she said, "I want a man who's strong, who's willing to take off the body armor, open himself up, and be vulnerable." Pisceans see the world through rose-colored glasses, and that's probably why Crawley felt confident saying, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband" just moments after her first interaction with Moss.

Unlike Pisceans, Virgos are far more realistic than idealistic. While Crawley began her season of The Bachelorette hoping to find a husband, Adams straight-up admitted she probably won't find her future hubby on the show. "I told them, 'I don't think I'm gonna get engaged at the end of this — I think I might just leave with a boyfriend or whatever,'" she said during a November 2020 appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Virgos always look before they leap, and while I wouldn't call them pessimistic, they def aren't the types to believe in fairytales.

ABC/Kwaku Alston

Adams may not have hopes of finding her own Dale Moss, but that doesn't mean she's closed off to all possibilities — she just doesn't want to make any decisions impulsively. As she told Us Weekly during a November 2020 interview, "Having been married before, I feel like … I'm not just going to do anything just to do something. I'm not going to do it because I feel like I need to or do this and that. I'm going to do it because it's the right thing to do, and I'm excited and happy." Now that's a major Virgo mood.

This season of The Bachelorette has already proven itself to be totally unpredictable, but with Adams as the lead, I have a feeling fans aren't going to see any more surprise proposals.