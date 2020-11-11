Clare Crawley did things her own way, and apparently, so is her successor. Tayshia Adams' quote about getting engaged on The Bachelorette hints that her intentions with her season were a departure from the norm. “I told them, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna get engaged at the end of this, I think I might just leave with a boyfriend or whatever,’ and they [understood] and said, ‘We’re not gonna pressure you to do anything,” she shared on the Nov. 10 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “You do what your heart wants, so I didn’t ever really feel that pressure of, ‘Oh my God, I need to find a husband right now.’ So I just kind of lived my journey how I wanted to.”

While she hasn't revealed whether she left her season with a partner, Adams previously admitted that she did fall in love — and not just with one guy. "I didn't know it was possible to fall in love with multiple people," Adams told Entertainment Tonight in a report published on Nov. 9. "But when you just really lean into the journey and really be vulnerable, you never know what can happen. And it happened to me."

Adams says she had reservations about agreeing to join The Bachelorette. “I mean, in a perfect Bachelor world, according to [the producers], it would’ve been, like, I would be in the car an hour after my conversation with them. They were hoping I would leave that day, but I actually said I needed to think about it, and I needed to talk to my parents and I need to take a minute,” she recalled on Bachelor Happy Hour. “The way I was entering the Bachelorette space was very unconventional, very true to 2020. But I was taking on a little more [time,] I think, than previous Bachelorettes have in the sense that there was somebody before me and I was gonna ask the guys to not only remove themselves from that headspace, but then take me on and see if they were willing to be open.”

In the end, she obviously agreed. And, looking back, she's glad things panned out the way they did. “As crazy as it sounds, I think this introduction to being the Bachelorette was the best way possible for me. Sure, it would’ve been fun to have been announced the way everybody else has and all that kind of stuff, but I think the way that I entered and I met all of these guys was perfect,” she continued. “I feel like if I had too much time, I might’ve done what Clare would’ve done, like, looked up all these guys on Instagram, kind of had an idea on who I wanted to talk to, you know what I mean? And I just went into it just honestly giving it my all and leaning into the process and honestly being me.”

