Avengers: Endgame has officially shaken up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so now the question on everyone's mind is... what's next? Well, the short answer is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is set to hit theaters in a couple months and pick up immediately after the events of Endgame, but the real answer is that nobody knows for sure how the Marvel universe will pick up the pieces after Endgame. Well, almost nobody, that is. Zendaya teased how Avengers: Endgame will affect Spider-Man: Far From Home in a post on Instagram, and it has every Marvel fan curious.

Marvel confirmed a while back that Spider-Man: Far From Home will pick up mere moments after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which should hint at a lot of big things for anyone who has already seen Endgame. And Far From Home star Zendaya confirmed that the latest Marvel release will have hugely emotional ramifications for Peter Parker and friends in the new Spider-Man movie. Zendaya, who plays the deadpan MJ in the movie, shared a shaky photo of herself crying after watching Avengers: Endgame to her Instagram story, and wrote that the movie was extra emotional for her since she knows what is coming in the Spider-Man sequel:

Me after watching Endgame and knowing what I know about [Far From Home.]

Instagram

So, what does Zendaya know about Spider-Man: Far From Home that elicited this hyper-emotional response? Spoiler alert: This is where you should stop reading if you have not seen Avengers: Endgame yet. Let's go over all the two big things we know now that will have a major effect on Spider-Man post-Endgame.

1. Tony Stark's death

Tony Stark was a role model, mentor, and father figure for Peter Parker, and we saw Peter take Tony's death harder than anyone else at the end of Endgame. Since the Far From Home has been said to pick up just moments after the final scene of Endgame, it sounds like the movie will begin with Peter either still at Tony's funeral or in the car on the ride back from it. With Tony's death still so fresh, we will likely see Peter in a much more depressive mood than ever before.

2. That time jump

Avengers: Endgame moved the clock forward five years before the superhero team figured out a way to reverse Thanos' snap, which means Peter Parker has been missing for half a decade. This component of Far From Home is still a big question mark, though, since Endgame ended with Peter reuniting with his buddy Ned in high school... even though Ned should have graduated by now in the span of the past five years.

The time jump to 2023 definitely makes things tricky, but it looks like Spider-Man: Far From Home will find a way around it. Perhaps all of Peter Parker's high school friends disappeared in the snap along with him, so they are all remaining in the same grade? Honestly, now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced time travel, there could be a million ways to explain away the inconsistencies. That said, Peter readjusting to his life after spending five years snapped into nonexistence will still likely be a pretty big deal in Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will swing into theaters on July 2.