Over the past two years, I'm sure you've heard the name Travis Scott left and right. Apart from welcoming his adorable baby girl Stormi with Kylie Jenner in February (and flooding our social feeds with the cutest pictures of that sweet, sweet little munchkin), Scott also just released his (amazing!) new album, AstroWorld. So naturally, because of all the buzz around the rapper these days, I want to know everything about him, starting with everyone Travis Scott has ever dated. TBH, he has truly impeccable taste.

Scott made a name for himself before he became Jenner's boyfriend. He had several popular songs that you've probably heard at least once, like "Antidote," "Pick Up The Phone," "Goosebumps," and "Butterfly Effect." Aside from his music, you may have heard his name in connection to a couple of big-name celebrities, but more on that later. He's been connected to models, actresses, singers, music video costars, and of course, a reality TV star. So, if you're as curious as I was to find out who lingers in Scott's past, read on.

Elite Daily reached out to Scott's team for comment on the unconfirmed relationships but did not hear back by the time of publication.

1 Rubi Rose therubirose on Instagram Back in 2014, Scott was linked to model Rubi Rose. The two dated for eight months, according to Life & Style. Rose has starred in several music videos, including Migos' "Bad & Boujee." Besides Scott, she has also been reportedly linked to Cam Newton, 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, and Lil Yachty.

2 Dascha Polanco Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Does this beauty look familiar? It's probably because you've binge-watched every season of Orange Is the New Black; she plays Dayanara "Daya" Diaz on the Netflix show. Dascha Polanco and Scott were linked after a blind item post (a story in a gossip column that doesn't reveal the identities of the people involved) was published on Crazy Days and Nights, Life & Style Mag reported. The post read, "This OITNB actress believed this A-/B+ list rapper when he said he was single. So, she hooked up with him and watched him 12 hours later hook with up with this A+ list singer." Hopefully this entire situation was merely just a rumor, because ouch.

3 Rihanna Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And the A+ list singer Scott reportedly hooked up with mere hours after Polanco? None other than Bad Gal RiRi herself. After being spotted together during New York Fashion Week in September 2015, Scott and Rihanna reportedly dated for about a month. Multiple sources confirmed their relationship to E! News, saying, "Travis and Rihanna are dating, officially. It's already very serious. He's very into her." Another source told E!, "Rihanna likes Travis a lot and hopes it develops into something more. All of her friends think he is gonna be the keeper." He wasn't.

4 Karreuche Tran Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images New York Fashion Week: Bringing couples (?) together again and again. During NYFW in September 2016, Scott and Karreuche Tran sparked dating rumors after being spotted kissing and hugging at a Vera Wang event, according to MediaTakeOut.com. Tran's rep reportedly told Hollywood Life that it was a lie, and the two weren't dating. But, if MTO's "spies" really did see Scott and Tran cuddling up at NYFW, they may have at least been hooking up.