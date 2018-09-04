From Big Daddy to Friends to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life On Deck, I feel like the Sprouse twins have been a consistent part of my life. Like most of you, I'm guessing, I constantly go back and forth about which adorable twin is my favorite. Currently, Cole has my heart, thanks to his incredible portrayal of Jughead on Riverdale. Being the dedicated superfan that I am, I have to know everything about him. So, to add to my arsenal, I've compiled a list of everyone Cole Sprouse has ever dated, and it seems he totally has a type: costars.

Of the nine women Sprouse has dated (both rumored and confirmed), seven of them have been his costars — and it makes sense. When you're the star of a TV show, you spend a lot of time with your costars and guest stars, and spending a lot of time with someone can make it easier to develop real feelings for them, whether you're a celebrity or not.

Now, I'm not famous or anything, but I can't imagine playing someone's love interest and not developing some sort of feelings for them off-screen. But then again, that's just me. And Cole, apparently. Five of his rumored girlfriends were on The Suite Life at one point or another, one of them was a fellow Disney Channel star, and his current, confirmed girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, plays his Riverdale love interest, Betty Cooper.

Here's a look Sprouse's past and present relationships. Elite Daily reached out to Sprouse's team for confirmation on his rumored relationships, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Victoria Justice Robin Marchant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Do you remember the iconic Suite Life Of Zack & Cody episode where Cody accidentally enters a beauty pageant after following Rebecca, a girl that piqued his interest, into the dressing room? And during his time in the pageant, he becomes best friends with her? And then he drops out, so that she can win? Of course you do! Well, Rebecca was played by Victoria Justice, and when Cody backed out of the pageant just so that she could win, she thanked him with a kiss! This was Justice's first kiss, and according to Clevver, the two ended up dating for a bit after that.

Alyson Stoner Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stoner was in almost everything I watched in the early 2000s, including Cheaper By The Dozen, Step Up, Camp Rock, and The Suite Life. Shortly after Justice and Sprouse were rumored to be dating, Sprouse called Stoner his girlfriend in an interview with Access Hollywood. Years later, in 2016, Stoner briefly talked about her relationship with Sprouse on The Night Time Show. She said, "The first boy, I guess, that I had like a crush on and dated was Cole Sprouse." She admitted to feeling insecure when they were dating because of Sprouse's previous connection to Justice. Sadly, Stoner also opened up about how Sprouse broke up with her on her birthday. "He just said, 'It's not going to work out.'" Ouch.

Sophie Oda sophieoda on Instagram And that brings us to yet another Suite Life costar Sprouse reportedly dated: Sophie Oda, who played the recurring role of Barbara Brownstein. In the show, Barbara and Cody dated in a few episodes, until she dumped him for another one of their friends, Bob. Oda and Sprouse's relationship, like Barbara and Cody's, was short-lived. The two reportedly only dated for a month, according to J-14.

Katelyn Pippy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Heightline, Sprouse and Pippy were rumored to have dated back in 2009 after meeting on set of The Suite Life. Pippy played the daughter of a French ambassador that Zack and Cody were both trying to get with, only to lose to Bob, again. That d*mn Bob.

Camilla and Rebecca Rosso Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While it's not confirmed that Sprouse dated Camilla or Rebecca Rosso, Ranker reports that he reportedly hooked up with one of them after they starred on The Suite Life. The English twins were recurring characters in the show, and also made a special appearance on The Suite Life On Deck.

Erin Barr Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sprouse and fashion designer Erin Barr apparently dated from 2007 to 2008, Heightline reports. Not much else is known about the rumored couple. Fun fact: Barr's designs have been featured on New York Fashion Week runways.