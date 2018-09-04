Here's Everyone Cole Sprouse Has Ever Dated, & He Definitely Has A Type
From Big Daddy to Friends to The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life On Deck, I feel like the Sprouse twins have been a consistent part of my life. Like most of you, I'm guessing, I constantly go back and forth about which adorable twin is my favorite. Currently, Cole has my heart, thanks to his incredible portrayal of Jughead on Riverdale. Being the dedicated superfan that I am, I have to know everything about him. So, to add to my arsenal, I've compiled a list of everyone Cole Sprouse has ever dated, and it seems he totally has a type: costars.
Of the nine women Sprouse has dated (both rumored and confirmed), seven of them have been his costars — and it makes sense. When you're the star of a TV show, you spend a lot of time with your costars and guest stars, and spending a lot of time with someone can make it easier to develop real feelings for them, whether you're a celebrity or not.
Now, I'm not famous or anything, but I can't imagine playing someone's love interest and not developing some sort of feelings for them off-screen. But then again, that's just me. And Cole, apparently. Five of his rumored girlfriends were on The Suite Life at one point or another, one of them was a fellow Disney Channel star, and his current, confirmed girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, plays his Riverdale love interest, Betty Cooper.
Here's a look Sprouse's past and present relationships. Elite Daily reached out to Sprouse's team for confirmation on his rumored relationships, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Victoria Justice
Do you remember the iconic Suite Life Of Zack & Cody episode where Cody accidentally enters a beauty pageant after following Rebecca, a girl that piqued his interest, into the dressing room? And during his time in the pageant, he becomes best friends with her? And then he drops out, so that she can win? Of course you do! Well, Rebecca was played by Victoria Justice, and when Cody backed out of the pageant just so that she could win, she thanked him with a kiss! This was Justice's first kiss, and according to Clevver, the two ended up dating for a bit after that.
Alyson Stoner
Stoner was in almost everything I watched in the early 2000s, including Cheaper By The Dozen, Step Up, Camp Rock, and The Suite Life. Shortly after Justice and Sprouse were rumored to be dating, Sprouse called Stoner his girlfriend in an interview with Access Hollywood. Years later, in 2016, Stoner briefly talked about her relationship with Sprouse on The Night Time Show. She said, "The first boy, I guess, that I had like a crush on and dated was Cole Sprouse." She admitted to feeling insecure when they were dating because of Sprouse's previous connection to Justice. Sadly, Stoner also opened up about how Sprouse broke up with her on her birthday. "He just said, 'It's not going to work out.'" Ouch.
Sophie Oda
And that brings us to yet another Suite Life costar Sprouse reportedly dated: Sophie Oda, who played the recurring role of Barbara Brownstein. In the show, Barbara and Cody dated in a few episodes, until she dumped him for another one of their friends, Bob. Oda and Sprouse's relationship, like Barbara and Cody's, was short-lived. The two reportedly only dated for a month, according to J-14.
Katelyn Pippy
According to Heightline, Sprouse and Pippy were rumored to have dated back in 2009 after meeting on set of The Suite Life. Pippy played the daughter of a French ambassador that Zack and Cody were both trying to get with, only to lose to Bob, again. That d*mn Bob.
Camilla and Rebecca Rosso
While it's not confirmed that Sprouse dated Camilla or Rebecca Rosso, Ranker reports that he reportedly hooked up with one of them after they starred on The Suite Life. The English twins were recurring characters in the show, and also made a special appearance on The Suite Life On Deck.
Erin Barr
Sprouse and fashion designer Erin Barr apparently dated from 2007 to 2008, Heightline reports. Not much else is known about the rumored couple. Fun fact: Barr's designs have been featured on New York Fashion Week runways.
Maiara Walsh
Maiaira Walsh and Sprouse apparently hooked up sometime around 2008, but not much else is known about the two. The actress starred in Cory in the House and was rumored to have dated multiple Disney Channel stars, such as Jason Dolley, Corbin Bleu, and Kyle Masey, Clevver reports.
Bree Morgan
For a brief time, the twins took a break from acting to attend NYU. While in college, Cole dated Bree Morgan. Morgan wasn't in the spotlight, but she and Sprouse dated for two years (from 2013 to 2015) after bonding over their love of video games, Clevver reports. While they were dating, Sprouse posted quite a few pictures of and with Morgan on his Instagram. Shortly after their breakup, Morgan wrote on her Tumblr that she had been mentally abused, but she never confirmed that it was by Sprouse.
Lili Reinhart
Lastly, Sprouse's current partner Lili Reinhart — aka the Elizabeth "Betty" Cooper to his Jughead Jones. Rumors about Reinhart and Sprouse dating circled the web for months, though neither confirmed it until the 2018 Met Gala. The rumors began when they were spotted cozying up to each other during ComicCon in July 2017, PEOPLE reports. The two became friends when they first met on the set of Riverdale in 2016. It seems that their actual relationship developed as their characters got closer on the show.
Now that they've officially made their debut, Bughead shippers everywhere are rejoicing. Not to mention, it seems like Reinhart has become quite the muse for Sprouse's photography. His account is filled with incredibly beautiful pictures of her. I'm going to need him to be my professional photog at least once in my life. "Hello, yes? Cole Sprouse? I'll name my first child after you, boy or girl, if you come take some pictures of me even half as beautiful as the ones you've taken of your stunning girlfriend. K? Thanks. See you soon."
Here's hoping that Bughead will last forever. My heart couldn't take that breakup, for real.
