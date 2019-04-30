It's hard to believe that it's been a year since Chipotle first teamed up with DoorDash to bring you burrito bowls, tacos, and an array of other crave-worthy Tex Mex bites delivered straight to your door. In honor of the anniversary, hungry customers don't have to pay extra for guacamole, thanks to a complimentary Chipotle chips and guac deal from DoorDash. Here how to get free Chipotle chips and guac on April 30 for a tasty way to up your Taco Tuesday game and get rid of the mid-week scaries.

According to a press release shared on April 30, the food delivery service announced that it was gifting customers nationwide with an order of chips along with Chipotle's fan-favorite guacamole on the house to celebrate the two companies' one-year partnership. In other words, your Taco Tuesday is about to get even more delicious.

To get in on the freebies, all you have to do is place at least $10 worth of food or drinks in your cart, head to the checkout, and enter in the promo code "CHIPSNGUAC." When your order arrives, you can expect an order of chips and guacamole to be in there completely free of charge, giving you about $3.25 in savings. This promo is only available for delivery and is limited to one per person, so I'd make sure to take advantage by ordering in a Chipotle lunch to the office on Tuesday or planning to spend your Netflix and chill evening with all the guac you could want.

Courtesy of DoorDash

The feasting doesn't have to stop there, as DoorDash and Chipotle are also serving up a mouthwatering deal in honor of Cinco de Mayo. With the annual holiday — which commemorates the Mexican victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla back in 1862 — falling on Sunday, May 5 this year, you can plan to start your week off on the right foot with free Chipotle delivery from DoorDash and the Chipotle app.

Whether you're celebrating solo or planning to order in a Tex Mex feast for your crew in honor of the festivities, it's so easy to skip the delivery costs on Sunday, May 5 without needing to use a promo code. To take advantage of the Cinco De Mayo promo, you can head to the DoorDash or Chipotle app, select all the burrito bowls and chips and guac that you want, and the company will automatically waive all delivery fees.

Courtesy of DoorDash

Just one note: These deals only apply for delivery, so if picking up from your local Chipotle storefront is more your speed, I'd recommend keeping an eye out for a drive-thru "Chipotlane" coming to your neighborhood sometime this year and making your Chipotle lunch run faster and more efficient than ever. Earlier this year, the fast food chain teased that "a few dozen more" Chipotlane locations would be tested this year, according to Business Insider. The best is that, just like delivery, you won't have to wait in any wrap-around lunch and dinner lines to order your burrito bowl with all the fixings.

Whether you choose to order free chips and guac from the comfort of your couch come Tuesday, April 30, or you start making your closest Chipotlane a regular part of your lunch routine, it's just one more way you can dig into your favorite Chipotle eats hassle-free. Happy munching!