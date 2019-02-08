Guess what, everyone. It's about to get a lot easier to get your beloved burrito bowls, because Chipotle's new "Chipotlane" drive-thru locations are reportedly on their way. In other words, you'll soon be able to grab your go-to lunch without getting out of your car — or more importantly, without waiting in those wrap-around-the-store lines. Sure, those lines are usually worth a heaping bowl of fresh beans, meat, and cheese — but drive-thru capabilities are about to take certain Chipotle locations to the next level. Grab your phone, get hungry, and buckle in.

I say "grab your phone," because the upcoming Chipotlanes will only be useful to anyone who orders their meal via Chipotle's app beforehand, per Business Insider. In other words, forget about rolling up to the drive-thru and spending five minutes ordering your meal; it won't work like that. Apparently, customers who end up playing their orders via Chipotle's mobile app will be given a specific pickup time where they can visit the Chipotlane and grab their meal. As you could imagine, it's expected to expedite the entire pickup process — and that means you'll have so much more time to enjoy your burrito during your midday lunch break.

I don't know about you, but I'm pretty stoked about it.

If you're still not sold on the idea of "Chipotlanes," get this: According to Business Insider, Chipotle's CEO, Brian Niccol, said that Chipotlanes "will be the fastest way to [get] Chipotle." The publication reported that Niccol spoke about the Chipotlanes during a phone call with investors on Wednesday, Feb. 6, where he apparently admitted that "a few dozen more" Chipotlane locations would be tested throughout 2019. If you're hoping for Chipotle convenience in your future, you can look forward to the new pickup option.

However, don't expect your local Chipotle to add a drive-thru onto the side of its building — because it probably won't happen like that. Per Business Insider, the company plans on adding Chipotlanes to new Chipotle locations, instead. In other words, cross your fingers that a Chipotlane-driven store (no pun intended) will pop up in your neighborhood.

If one of 'em does, get your phone out, download Chipotle's mobile app, and order your takeout meal. Other perks of downloading Chipotle's mobile app include the ability to reorder recent meals, redeem offers, use Apple and Android Pay, and store payment methods on the app. Convenience and quick service? I'm all in.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Chipotle has announced its innovative drive-thru locations (however, it is the first time I've heard them being called "Chipotlanes"). As of May 2018, there were already five up-and-running drive-thru Chipotle locations for mobile orders only. According to Business Insider, that number has already jumped to 10. That's pretty impressive, don't you think?

If you'd rather not wait for a Chipotle location with a Chipotlane to appear in your area, go ahead and order your burrito bowl the old fashioned way. There's nothing wrong with that, and the outcome will be just as delicious.